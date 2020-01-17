Trey Colts and Jack Nikolay each scored 18 points for Cambridge in a 61-56 win over Waterloo’s boys basketball team in the Capitol South opener for both teams on Jan. 16.
Cambridge (3-6, 1-0 in conference) pushed a four-point halftime lead to 14 with four and a half minutes remaining and held on after Waterloo (3-5, 0-1) rallied late to get it back to within five.
“We had a stretch where we weren’t able to score,” Waterloo head coach Trevor Deppe said. “Those moments are the ones we have to try to avoid. There are moments where we have a hard time putting the ball through. That’s been our downfall, trying to find ways to claw ourselves back into the ball game. When things are going like that, we just have to get a good offensive possession to get a good shot."
Senior guard Chase Bostwick scored 17 points to pace the Pirates, who also got double-digit performances from senior EJ Jiles (12) and a career-high 11 from senior Caleb Hager.
UP NEXT
The Pirates host Marshall (8-3, 1-0) on Tuesday.
Waterloo returns to Capitol South play Friday, Jan. 24 facing Wisconsin Heights in Mazomanie, before returning home Monday, Jan. 27 against Johnson Creek in non-conference play.
All tipoffs are set for 7:30 p.m.
CAMBRIDGE 61, WATERLOO 56
Cambridge 28 33 — 61
Waterloo 24 32 — 56
Cambridge (fg-ft-pts) — Nikolay 5 5-6 18, Kaiser 0 1-3 1, Harrison 0 1-2 1, Downing 4 3-4 11, Jeffery 3 0-0 9, Stein 1 0-0 3, Colts 6 3-4 18. Totals — 19 13-19 61.
Waterloo — Hager 4 1-2 11, Huebner 4 1-2 9, Tschanz 2 0-0 5, Wolff 1 0-1 2, Bostwick 6 3-4 17, Jiles 6 0-0 12. Totals — 23 5-9 56.
3-point goals — C 9 (Nikolay 3, Jeffery 3, Colts 3), W 5 (Hager 2, Bostwick 2, Tschanz 1). Total fouls — C 12, W 13.
