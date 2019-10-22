With wins over New Glarus and Marshall the Waterloo High School volleyball team wrapped up yet another perfect year in Capitol South Conference play.
The Pirates (30-10 overall, 10-0 Cap. South) opened the week with a 25-18, 25-15, 25-6 decision at New Glarus on Oct. 15, before downing visiting Marshall 25-22, 25-7, 25-17 on Oct 17.
“We had a great night celebrating our four seniors — Anna Lanphier, Sydney Schonhoff, Chloe Fitzgerald and Sara Skalitzky,” said Waterloo head coach Christy Mosher following last Thursday’s win. “These girls have done an excellent job over the past four seasons and they are well respected by their teammates. We will miss them tremendously and wish them all the best.”
Joslyn Wolff paced the Pirates with 10 kills, nine assists and six aces, while Brooke Mosher had 10 kills, eight assist and shared team honors with Michaela Riege with 16 digs.
“We had a solid game from the service line and had a well-rounded attack getting kills from seven different players. Credit to Marshall for playing some scrappy defense and serving aggressively,” said Coach Mosher.
Kiana Hellenbrand led Marshall with eight kills and 10 digs.
“We were a little out of sorts playing several different lineups through the match but the girls settled down and responded well after a close first set,” added Mosher.
Waterloo lost just one set — to Belleville on Sept. 3 — in Capitol South play this season.
It was the second straight year Waterloo went 10-0 in Capitol South play and third consecutive season they earned at least a share of the league title.
UP NEXT
Waterloo, ranked second in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 3 poll, received the No. 1 seed and with it an opening-round bye in the WIAA Division 3 regionals.
The Pirates play the winner of No. 8 Montello and No. 9 Princeton/Green Lake in a regional semifinal tonight.
The regional championship game will be played Saturday at the highest seed.
“We look forward to getting back in the gym and preparing for the playoffs. Everyone is now 0-0 and starting with a clean slate,” Coach Mosher said.
