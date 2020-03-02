The Waterloo girls basketball team’s postseason run came to an end in the WIAA Division 4 regional championship game on Saturday.
After defeating Pardeeville in a regional semifinal Friday, the Pirates lost to Capitol South Conference rival Cambridge in the title game.
CAMBRIDGE 69
WATERLOO 27
Senior guard Gracie Korth led three players in double figures with 19 points as Cambridge defeated Waterloo's girls basketball team 69-27 in a D4 regional final on Saturday.
Cambridge (13-11) led 29-15 at halftime and continued to pull away from there. Sophomore forward Maya Holzhueter added 17 points and senior guard Olivia Williams added 16 for the Blue Jays, who will face Poynette in a sectional semifinal on Thursday.
Freshman guard Sophia Schneider scored 15 points to lead Waterloo (12-12). Junior forward Brooke Mosher grabbed 10 rebounds and had two blocks.
The Pirates shot just 7-of-44 from the field, including 1-of-15 from 3-point range. They committed 14 turnovers in the loss.
"Offensively, we got taken out," Waterloo girls basketball coach Gabe Haberkorn said. "We were getting shots, but we only shot 15 percent from the field. The girls played hard. They played back-to-back nights, they were playing sick and we had a player out with sickness, but they played with heart. We had a good season. We can't think about just one game. It is what it is.
"We're young. We have a lot coming back. Nobody is graduating. We just have to keep playing hard and be back next year."
CAMBRIDGE 69, WATERLOO 27
Waterloo 15 12 — 27
Cambridge 29 40 — 69
Waterloo (fg ft-fta pts) — Schneider 5 4-9 15, Powers 1 2-4 4, Asik 0 2-4 2, Mosher 1 2-2 4, Baumann 0 2-3 2. Totals — 7 12-22 27.
Cambridge — Downing 1 0-0 2, Jarlsberg 1 0-0 3, Korth 5 8-10 19, Holzhueter 7 3-7 17, Stenklyft 3 1-2 7, Williams 7 2-4 16, Schmudt 0 3-4 3, Hommen 1 0-0 2. Totals — 25 17-27 69
3-point goals — W (Schneider 1), C (Jarlsberg 1, Korth 1)
Total fouls — W 16, C 16. Fouled out — Schneider.
WATERLOO 44
PARDEEVILLE 29
Schneider and Mosher each had a double-double as Waterloo’s girls basketball team defeated Pardeeville 44-29 in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal on Friday.
Third-seeded Waterloo dominated the first half and took a 22-8 lead into the break. Schneider led the Pirates with 16 points and 11 rebounds while Mosher had 10 points and 14 rebounds.
“We set the tone defensively in the first half,” Haberkorn said. “(Junior forward) Joslyn Wolff was out sick, but Brooke stepped up big. They pressed us in the second half (when we committed eight of our 12 turnovers). We only shot 26 percent from the floor and 43 percent from the free throw line (13-of-30), so we didn’t have our best game, but we crashed the boards hard and held them to 18 percent shooting. We closed out the old gym with a win.”
Freshman guard Julia Asik had six points and five assists. Freshman point guard Ava Jaehnke had three assists. Freshman guard Maddie Webster had four rebounds and three steals. Junior guard Gizelle Zimbric had a key steal late in the first half.
Sixth-seeded Pardeeville (12-12) was led by Josie DeLapp with nine points.
WATERLOO 44, PARDEEVILLE 29
Pardeeville 8 21 — 29
Waterloo 22 22 — 44
Pardeeville (fg ftm-fta pts) — Lynch 2 2-2 6, Manthey 1 0-2 2, Pomplun 0 1-2 1, Brouette 0 5-6 5, DeLapp 4 1-1 9, Guenther 1 3-4 6. Totals — 8 12-17 29.
Waterloo — Schneider 4 5-10 16, Webster 1 0-0 2, Powers 3 2-7 9, Asik 1 3-6 6, Mosher 4 2-5 10, Baumann 0 1-2 1. Totals — 13 13-30 44.
3-point goals — P 1 (Guenther 1), W 5 (Schneider 3, Powers 1, Asik 1). Total fouls — P 18, W 14.
