Marshall senior running back/inside linebacker Dylan Horstmeyer was named to the 2019 Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Region Team.
Horstmeyer was selected in Region 4 of the small schools.
Horstmeyer was named All-Region at both inside linebacker and running back. On defense the 6-foot-1, 190-pounder had 104 tackles which included 77 solo stops, 20 tackles for a loss and 5 ½ quarterback sacks. He also forced three fumbles, recovered three fumbles and defended three passes while being selected the Capitol South Conference Defensive Player of the Year.
On offense, Horstmeyer rushed for 1,236 yards while scoring 11 touchdowns.
