LAKE MILLS — The Waterloo McKays lost a heartbreaker on Sunday, falling 4-3 in 10 innings to the host Lake Mills Grays during Home Talent League play.
The loss dropped the McKays’ Southeast Section Sunday League record to 1-7.
Travis Noel went 3-for-5 with an RBI to pace the eight-hit McKays attack. Ben Vehlow added a 2-for-5 game, while Brett Jakel, Grant Payne hits singles while Jordan Hensler tripled.
The victory was the Grays’ first of the season in Southeast Section play.
The Fourth of July game with Fort Atkinson was rained out. No make-up date has yet been set.
UP NEXT
The McKays (3-9 overall) will be busy playing three games, including two on Sunday. On Thursday, Waterloo travels to Jefferson to face the Blue Devils in a 8 p.m. Night League start at Fischer Field.
On Sunday, the McKays play the Stoughton Merchants at 1 p.m., followed by another game with Jefferson at 4 p.m. Both games will be played at Waterloo Firemen’s Park.
GRAYS 4, MCKAYS 3 (10 inn.)
Waterloo 000 102 000 0 — 3 8 1
Lake Mills 001 001 010 1 — 4 9 2
Waterloo (ab-r-h-rbi) — Jakel 4-1-1-0, Brozek 5-1-0-0, Vehlow 5-0-2-0, Payne 5-0-1-1, Noel 5-0-3-1, Ellis 5-0-0-0, J. Hensler 3-1-1-0, Lauth 3-0-0-1, Riege 1-0-0-0, Cook 0-0-0-0, Reulas 3-0-0-0, Grossman 1-0-0-0. Totals — 40-3-8-3.
Lake Mills (ab-r-h-rbi) — Nett 5-0-0-0, Hosey 4-2-1-0, Carpenter 5-2-3-0, Sanders 5-0-0-0, Strasburg 5-0-1-1, Herrington 5-0-2-1, Hogeboom 3-0-1-0, Chwala 3-0-0-0, Nevermann 4-0-1-0. Totals — 39-4-9-2.
2B — Jakel; Carpenter. 3B — J. Hensler.
