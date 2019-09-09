HUSTISFORD — The Waterloo football team’s season record slipped to 0-3 following a 50-20 non-conference loss to Hustisford/Horicon on Friday, Sept. 6.
The Marshfalcons (2-1) rolled up 549 yards of total offense and led 43-12 at halftime. Senior quarterback Dylan Schmitt carried 10 times for 186 yards, including TD runs of 33 and 82 yards, while completing 11-of-12 passes for 264 yards including TD tosses of 37 yards to senior receiver Zach Kehl and 50 yards to Damien Voigt.
Waterloo moved the ball well and finished the game with 424 yards of total offense. Senior quarterback Chase Bostwick completed 13-of-23 passes for 196 yards, including TD passes of 47 and 36 yards to junior receiver Blake Huebner, who finished with five catches for 104 yards.
Junior running back Jordi Aguero had 21 rushes for 166 yards for the Pirates.
UP NEXT
The Pirates remain on the road in Week 4 traveling to Warren, Illinois to face Black Hawk/Warren for their final non-conference tune-up before the start of Capitol South Conference play.
Kickoff on Friday, Sept. 13 is 7 p.m.
HUSTISFORD/HORICON 50
WATERLOO 30
Waterloo 0 12 0 8 — 30
Husty/Horicon 13 30 7 0 — 50
H/H — Kuehl 38 pass from Schmitt (Spoerl kick).
H/H — Schmitt 34 run (kick failed).
H/H — Walther 2 run (kick failed).
WAT — Bostwick 1 run (pass failed).
H/H — Schmitt 10 run (Spoerl kick).
WAT — Huebner 50 pass from Bostwick (kick blocked).
H/H — LaBlanc 50 pass from Schmitt (pass failed).
H/H — Schmitt 85 run (Spoerl kick).
H/H — FG, Spoerl, 46.
H/H — LaBlanc 5 run (Spoerl kick).
WAT — Huebner 39 pass from Huebner (Hager pass from Bostwick).
First Downs — WAT 20, H/H 22. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — WAT 34-221, H/H 40-271. Passing Yards — WAT 204, H/H 265. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — WAT 13-23-1, H/H 11-12-0. Fumbles-lost — WAT 0-0, H/H 0-0. Penalties — WAT 3-25, H/H 5-50.
