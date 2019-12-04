Freshman guard Julia Asik and junior forward Brooke Mosher each scored 17 points as Waterloo improved to 3-0 with a 71-52 non-conference win over Pardeeville on Nov. 25.
Freshman forward Sophia Schneider added 13 points. Junior guard Skyler Powers had 11 points and six assists. Junior forward Joslyn Wolff added 10 points and three blocks.
Freshman point guard Ava Jaehnke had two assists and three steals. Mosher had her second double-double with 11 rebounds.
The Pirates closed out the first half on a 15-0 run and the defense clamped down in the second half.
“This was the best team we have faced thus far,” Waterloo girls basketball coach Gabe Haberkorn said. “We started out really strong. We had some problems early on defensively, but we got in a groove.”
UP NEXT
Waterloo hosts Rio in another non-conference game on Friday, Dec. 13.
WATERLOO 71, PARDEEVILLE 52
Pardeville 18 34 — 52
Waterloo 35 36 — 71
Pardeeville (fg-ft-pts) — Manthey 4-2-11, Brouette 2-6-10, DeLapp 4-0-8, Guenther 2-0-4, Crary 1-0-3, Ott 4-1-9, Klubertanz 2-3-7. Totals 15 12-22 52
Waterloo — Schneider 5-2-13, Webster 1-0-3, Powers 3-4-11, Asik 6-3-17, Mosher 7-3-17, Wolff 5-0-10. Totals 27 12-22 71
Three-point goals — P (Manthey 1, Crary 1), W (Schneider 1, Webster 1, Powers 1, Asik 2). Total fouls — P 18, W 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.