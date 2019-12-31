BERLIN — Craig Ward and Tyler Chadwick were simply too much for Berlin to handle.
The Marshall boys’ basketball team’s duo of Ward and Chadwick combined for 35 points last Friday to lead the Cardinals to their third victory of the season.
Marshall 56
Berlin 41
A stifling second-half defensive performance was key to Marshall securing the win. Up by eight points — 33-25 — at the half, the Cardinals delivered their stingiest half of defense so far this season, limiting the host Berlin to just 16 points in the second half.
With their defense suffocating Berlin’s attack, Marshall’s offense was able to extend their lead to double digits as the clock ticked on towards the game’s final whistle.
In building their lead early, however, an effective offense was the key for Marshall. The Cardinals’ 33 points in the first half were primarily due to a heavy dose of Ward and Chadwick, though Marshall got scoring contributions from a total of seven players on the night. By the time the clock hit zero, Marshall’s lead was 15 points, and the 56-41 victory went final.
Ward led all scorers on the night with 19 points, followed by Chadwick’s 16-point performance. Cole Denniston and Reid Truschinski each chipped in six points, while Michael Lutz tacked on four. Joseph Jablonski and Austin Kilian rounded out the scoring with two points apiece.
UP NEXT
The Cardinals (3-2) will play two more non-conference games, at Orfordville Parkview Thursday and at Deerfield Saturday. Both games tip off at 7:15 p.m.
MARSHALL 56, BERLIN 41
Berlin 25 16 — 41
Marshall 33 23 — 56
Berlin (pts) — Boening 2, Boegh 7, R. Bartol 11, Sobieski 9, Jones 6, J. Bartol 4. Totals — 39.
Marshall — Chadwick 16, Lutz 4, Jablonski 2, Denniston 6, Ward 16, Killian 2, Truschinski 6. Totals — 55.
