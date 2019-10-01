Waterloo made one more play than Palmyra-Eagle did on Friday night.
After P-E quarterback Brandon Wilde hit Nolan Kopyldowski, bringing the score to 42-41, the Panthers went for a 2-point conversion to avoid overtime. However, the Pirates batted Wilde’s pass in the air and intercepted to secure the program’s first win of the season while snapping a 16-game losing skid.
“We made one more play,” Waterloo head coach Dave Frisell said, following his first win at Waterloo. “That is what our program needed, and at some point we needed to make that play to help get that monkey off our back to end the losing streak.”
Less than two minutes into the game, senior quarterback Chase Bostwick put the Pirates on the board with a 15-yard scamper to make it 7-0. P-E quarterback Brandon Wilde responded on the Panthers’ second drive with a 19-yard TD pass to Danny Hammond to tie the game.
Bostwick helped the Pirates extend their lead to two scores as he connected with Cody Kegler for a 57-yard touchdown, and with Blake Huebner for a 40-yarder to make it 22-7. Early in the second quarter, Wilde connected with Kopydlowski for a 5-yard touchdown pass to make it 22-13.
Bostwick completed his third touchdown pass of the night with 7 1/2 to go in the half on a 10-yard pass to Huebner to extend the lead. He would add another quarterback keeper of 37 yards as the Pirates went into the half leading 36-13.
“He (Bostwick) played spectacular, and it was a phenomenal game for a guy that is new to this offense,” Frisell said. “He keeps on getting better every week.”
The Panthers (4-2) started out the second half with a big jolt as Levi Musselman took the second half kickoff for an 85-yard touchdown to make it 36-21. Less than a minute later, Bostwick threw his fourth touchdown pass on a 28-yard connection with Huebner to make it 42-21.
Palmyra-Eagle capitalized on two turnovers for their next two scores as Jacob Pronschinske recovered a fumble in the end zone to make it 42-27 with 3:55 left in the third quarter. To cap off three interceptions by both teams, Dylon Lurvey picked off Bostwick for a touchdown to cut it to a one possession game at 42-35 with 6:16 left in the fourth quarter.
“I think our defense was insulted in the first half with how they played, and we came out flat without any intensity or urgency,” Wilde said. “Our kids have a lot of pride and heart, and our kids don’t want to be embarrassed.”
The Panthers defense came up big late in the game as they forced Waterloo to punt twice to help give the team a chance to tie the game.
Palmyra-Eagle capitalized on the second opportunity as they started their last drive with 27 seconds left in the game, and Wilde and Kopyldowswki connected three times on the final drive including the potential game tying 4-yard touchdown pass. Head coach Kevin Wilde elected to avoid overtime as Wilde’s pass to Lurvey was batted up after being originally caught by Hammond and intercepted by Huebner to give Waterloo the 42-41 win.
“We had already missed a couple of extra points, and we have several guys that play on offense, defense and special teams. I didn’t want them out there,” Wilde said. “When you have four ACL tears and your D-1 linebacker lost to the season on injuries, I didn’t want to go into double or triple overtime. Those kids put it on the line, and either we were going to win or lose it on this play.”
Bostwick led the Waterloo passing attack going 10-for-18 for 224 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions, and also had two touchdowns on the ground for the Pirates. Abdon Tonche-Aguero led the rushing attack with nine carries for 73 yards.
“I was just feeling good, and feeling excited making the right reads,” Bostwick said. “At the end of the second half, it was getting kind of rocky. I got us off to a strong start as our offense was working like a well-oiled machine.”
Huebner was Bostwick’s favorite target as he had seven receptions for 137 yards and three touchdowns, while Kegler had two receptions for 80 yards and one touchdown. Huebner also led the team in tackles with 9.5 on the night, while Eugene Wolf had seven and Earnest Jiles both had six.
“I thought our defense played tremendous against a really good passing offense,” Frisell said. “When we do things right (offensively), it is fun to watch. We have to find a way to stick it in someone’s throat and finish it off because we had our chances to get it to running time. We didn’t do that.”
Wilde led the Palmyra-Eagle passing attack going 40-for-69 for 496.
“This year, it feels amazing to come and win like that,” Bostwick said of the first win of the season. “After our rough 0-5 start, this will boost our confidence and show what we can actually do.”
Waterloo will play archrival Marshall on Friday. Kickoff in Marshall is 7 p.m.
WATERLOO 42, PALMYRA-EAGLE 41
Palmyra-Eagle 7 6 14 14 — 41
Waterloo 22 14 6 0 — 42
Waterloo — Bostwick, 15 run (Aguero kick).
Palmyra-Eagle — Hammond, 19 pass from Wilde (Calderon kick).
Waterloo — Kegler, 57 pass from Bostwick (Huebner pass from Bostwick).
Waterloo — Huebner, 40 pass from Bostwick (Aguero kick).
Palmyra-Eagle — Kopydlowski, 5 pass from Wilde (pass failed).
Waterloo — Huebner, 10 pass from Bostwick (Aguero kick).
Waterloo — Bostwick, 37 run (Aguero kick).
Palmyra-Eagle — Moreno, 87 kickoff return (Musselman run).
Waterloo — Huebner, 28 pass from Bostwick (pass failed).
Palmyra-Eagle — Hammond, 0 fumble recovery in end zone (Calderon kick).
Palmyra-Eagle — Lurvey, interception return (Carpenter run).
Palmyra-Eagle — Kopydlowski, 4 pass from Wilde (pass failed).
First Downs — PE 24, WAT 17. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — PE 10-23, WAT 35-176. Passing Yards — PE 496, WAT 224. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — PE 40-69-4, WAT 10-18-2. Fumbles-lost — PE 0-0, WAT 1-1. Penalties — PE 11-105, WAT 7-50.
