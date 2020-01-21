NEW GLARUS — Anna Lutz and Laura Nickel each eclipsed 20 points leading the Marshall girls basketball team to a 70-31 win over host New Glarus in Capitol South Conference play on Jan. 17.
Lutz scored a game-high 27 points and with it moved into third place on the school’s all-time scoring list, surpassing Kim Canon (1,155) with 1,196 points currently. Lutz, a 6-foot-1 junior, trails all-time leader Kelsey Bakken by just 77 points.
Nickel added 21 points while going 6-of-6 at the free throw line. The Cardinals (9-4 overall, 3-0 Cap. South) also received seven points each from Rain Held and Abby Ward.
Jaylynn Benson led the Glarner Knights (7-5, 1-2) with seven points.
Marshall, ranked No. 7 in the Associated Press Division 3 poll, plays at Lakeside Lutheran tonight before traveling to Cambridge Thursday. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m.
MARSHALL 70, NEW GLARUS 31
Marshall 39 31 — 70
New Glarus 15 16 — 31
Marshall (fg-ft-pts) — Lutz 12-2-27, Andrews 2-0-4, Rateike 1-0-2, Held 3-0-7, Weisensel 1-0-2, Nickel 7-6-21, Ward 2-2-7. Totals — 28 10-12 70.
New Glarus — Watrud 2-0-4, Leonard 1-0-2, Eichelkraut 0-2-2, Himmelmann 2-1-5, Klosterman-Havens 2-1-5 Benson 2-2-7, Noll 1-3-5, Marty 0-1-1. Totals — 10 10-17 31.
3-point goals — M 4 (Lutz 1, Held 1, Nickel 1, Ward 1), NG 1 (Benson 1). Total fouls — M 14, NG 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.