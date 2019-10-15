Waterloo fell behind 28-7 at halftime and couldn’t recover falling 40-15 to visiting New Glarus/Monticello in a Capitol South Conference game played on Oct 11.
The Pirates (1-7 overall 0-3 Cap. South) stayed with the Glarner Knights only losing the total-yardage battle, 447-338.
Chase Bostwick completed 14-of-33 passes for 233 yards while throwing one touchdown in the loss
New Glarus/Monticello drew first blood scoring on the first series of the game as Mason Martinson scored on a 44-yard run.
Waterloo tied the score at 7-7 on its first possession of the night when Bostwick hit Jordi Aguero for a 51-yard touchdown, and Aguero added the extra-point kick.
Two short scoring runs by Connor Siegenthaler, of 1 and 2 yards, gave the Glarner Knights (4-4 2-1) some breathing room before Martinson hit Darria Schuett on a 1-yard pass giving the visitors a 28-7 lead with 5 minutes, 24 seconds remaining in the first half.
Waterloo would score once more as Aguero ripped off a 20-yard run and Bostwick added the 2-point conversion to finalize the scoring.
Aguero had a nice night rushing for 81 yards on 14 carries while adding the 51-yard reception. The junior also led the Pirates on the defensive side of the football with 11 tackles.
Caleb Hager caught five passes for 58 yards both team-highs for the Pirates.
UP NEXT
Waterloo closes out the 2019 season Friday at home against Capitol South-leading Cambridge. Kickoff against the Blue Jays (7-1, 3-0) is 7 p.m.
NEW GLARUS/MONTICELLO 40
WATERLOO 15
NG/Mont 14 14 6 6 — 40
Waterloo 7 0 0 8 — 15
NGM — Martinson, 44 run (Siegenthaler kick).
Wat — J. Aguero, 5 pass from Bostwick (J. Aguero kick).
NGM — Siegenthaler, 1 run (Siegenthaler kick).
NGM — Siegenthaler, 2 run (Siegenthaler kick).
NGM — Schuett, 1 pass from Martinson (Siegenthaler kick).
NGM — Dreyfus, 8 pass from Martinson (kick failed).
NGM — FG, Siegenthaler, 32.
NGM — FG, Siegenthaler, 36.
Wat — J. Aguero, 20 run (Bostwick run).
First Downs — NGM 26, WAT 15. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — NGM 44-257, WAT 24-105. Passing Yards — NGM 190, WAT 233. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — NGM 20-3-1-, WAT 14-33-0. Fumbles-lost — NGM 1-0, WAT 3-1. Penalties — NGM 4-50. WAT 4-30.
