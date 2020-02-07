Laura Nickel poured in a career-high 28 points and junior forward Anna Lutz added 16 for Marshall in a 61-35 Capitol South Conference win over Waterloo on Feb. 6.
Nickel scored 13 points in the first half and 15 in the second for the No. 6 ranked Cardinals (14-4 overall, 7-0 in conference), which snapped an 11-11 tie with a 21-6 run to close out the first half.
Nickel, a 6-0 junior, is on a quest to become the sixth player in Marshall girls basketball history to score 1,000 points where she would join teammate and the program’s all-time leading scorer Anna Lutz.
Nickel now has 916 points.
Waterloo (8-9, 0-7) struggled against Marshall’s 2-3 zone and shot just 29 percent from the field including 3-of-17 from 3-point range.
Junior guard Skyler Powers led Waterloo with nine points. Freshman guard Sophia Schneider added five points and seven rebounds. Freshman point guard Ava Jaehnke had three assists.
Sophomore Abby Ward added five points for Marshall.
The win gave the Cardinals the regular-season sweep after beating the Pirates 76-30 on Jan. 14. Marshall has now won eight straight games.
"I thought we played all right,” Waterloo head coach Gabe Haberkorn said. "I am happy with how we played. We’re young. Inexperience came into account again. This is a good growing game for us. We saw a lot of things. We did a lot of good things.”
UP NEXT
Marshall’s next three games will be at home. It will host New Glarus Tuesday and Cambridge Friday, Feb. 14, in Capitol South play. Then on Tuesday, Feb. 18 the Cardinals host Oregon in a non-conference clash.
All three games will tip off at 7:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, Waterloo will be on the road for its next three games. They travel to Mazomanie Tuesday to face Wisconsin Heights and head to New Glarus on Friday, Feb. 14, for a pair of Capitol South contests. The Pirates travel to Markesan Feb. 17 for a non-conference game.
All three games begin at 7:30 p.m.
MARSHALL 61, WATERLOO 35
Marshall 32 29 — 61
Waterloo 17 18 — 35
Marshall (fg ft-fta pts) — Lutz 7 1-5 16, Andrews 2 0-0 4, Rateke 1 0-0 2, Held 2 0-0 4, Weisensel 1 0-0 2, Nickel 11 5-7 28, Ward 2 0-0 5. Totals — 26 6-12 61
Waterloo — Schneider 1 2-4 5, Webster 0 1-2 1, Zimbrick 0 1-2 1, Powers 3 2-3 9, Jaehnke 1 0-0 2, Asik 2 1-2 6, Mosher 2 1-2 5, Gonzalez 0 2-2 2, Baumann 2 0-0 4. Totals — 11 10-17 35
3-point goals — M (Lutz 1, Nickel 1, Ward 1), W (Schneider 1, Powers 1, Asik 1). Total fouls – M 14, W 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.