WHITEWATER — Waterloo’s volleyball team placed second at the 24-team Warhawk Invitational held Friday and Saturday at UW-Whitewater’s Kachel Fieldhouse, finishing with a 7-1 record.
The Pirates beat Stoughton 25-13, 25-13, Evansville 25-8, 25-15 and Kenosha St. Joseph 25-21, 25-16 in pool play. In the gold pool bracket, Watertown swept Green Bay Notre Dame 25-11, 25-15, Kenosha Indian Trail 25-22, 25-11 and Lakeside Lutheran 25-19, 25-19. The Pirates got past Platteville 25-19, 18-25, 15-7 in the semifinals, then lost to Union Grove in the title match 12-25, 20-25.
“This was a great opening tournament for our team as we got to take a look at everyone on our roster and run through several lineups especially on Day 1,” Waterloo volleyball coach Christy Mosher said.
“I was impressed with the improvement in culture and energy the team brought as we kept our focus through the first seven games. In the championship, I felt we were battling hard but we just made way too many unforced errors to take down a team of Union Grove’s caliber. Credit to them for running a fast, unpredictable offense and easily winning the serve/pass game.”
Brooke Mosher had 92 kills for the Pirates, followed by Joslyn Wolff (54) and Rylee Duessler (23). Mosher put up 62 assists while Wolff added 61.
Sydney Schonhoff led Waterloo in blocks with 17, followed by Mosher (12) and Sophia Schneider (11).
Michaela Riege had 82 digs, followed by Wolff (42) and Mosher (39).
Riege and Mosher each served 17 aces. Schneider served 12.
Coach Mosher was particularly impressed with her team’s win over Lakeside Lutheran.
“We faced a tough test from Lakeside, who is going to be a very dangerous team in Division 2 come playoff time,” she said. “Their fast offense gave us trouble as they have two tall dynamic pins that ran combos with the middle that we took a while to adjust to.
“If that wasn’t enough, they could put the ball down on a quick to the right side, so we learned a lot on staying disciplined on the block and reading the hitter and seam and got a few more touches in set two.
“We were able to spread the ball around ourselves getting some big swings from our freshmen and middles to compliment the 20 kill effort from Brooke Mosher and Joslyn Wolff. Our serve receive was solid that match and Riege has some nice reads throughout.”
MOSHER RECORDS 1,000TH KILL
Mosher collected her 1,000th kill in the match against Evansville, ending the tournament with 1,075 career kills.
WATERLOO 3
CAMBRIDGE 0
Waterloo’s volleyball team opened the season with a 25-8, 25-3, 25-8 Capitol South win over Cambridge on Thursday.
Mosher (12 kills, 13 assists, 14 aces) and Joslyn Wolff (12 kills, 11 assists) led the Pirates. Kamden Fitzgerald added two aces. Sara Skalitzky had two blocks and Duessler had one. Riege led the Pirates in digs with seven and Schneider added three.
“It was nice to start the season off with a conference win on the road,” said coach Mosher said. “We did a nice job of keeping the pressure on them the entire match forcing them out of system and taking advantage of free ball opportunities.”
