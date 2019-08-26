CAMBRIDGE — Beaver Dam’s Seth Reamer bested a stout field to Late Model pilots to emerge victorious on Saturday night at Jefferson Speedway. Reamer’s win in the Race to Autism Awareness 50 lapper marked his first career feature victory at Wisconsin’s Action Track.
LATE MODEL
Paul Kisow and Kyle Smith led the charge to the green flag with Smith grabbing control of the top spot on the opening lap. Reamer dove under Kisow on lap two, wrestling the second position away on lap three as they raced off turn four. A couple laps later, defending champion Dale Nottestad slipped by Kisow for third, bringing Jason Erickson and Shaun Scheel along into the top five. Reamer reeled in Smith on lap nine, peeking to the low side of the leader through turns three and four. Reamer completed the winning pass on lap 11, exiting turn four with a lead he would not relinquish. Nottestad followed Reamer past Smith with Erickson and Scheel staying in his tracks to gain a position as well. By the midway point of the race, Reamer was enjoying a healthy advantage over the field as the leaders lined up single file. A caution on lap 33 erased Reamer’s comfortable lead, closing up the field for the final 17 circuits. But Reamer remained unchallenged throughout the final laps, securing his first feature victory in a Late Model. Nottestad crossed the stripe in second with Erickson, Scheel and Will Rece rounding out the top five.
SPORTSMAN
Tyler Deporter of Fort Atkinson captured the 30 lap Sportsman feature event as the points atop the division tightened with only a couple weeks remaining to settle the battle. Jake Biever and Jim Taylor led the field to green with Taylor taking the early lead on lap one. Taylor began to stretch his lead over the pack while Biever and Steven Sauer battled for second. The yellow flag waved on lap 11 when Biever spun in turns three and four after some contact. Taylor led the pack back to green with Sauer in his rearview mirror and Deporter up to third. As racing resumed, Deporter motored under Sauer, entering into a fight for second. A few laps later, Deporter continued forward, sliding up alongside Taylor on lap 17. After a brief battle, Deporter cleared for the lead with Bobby Selsing now trying to follow under Taylor. With eight laps to go, Selsing completed the pass for second and set his sights on Deporter. On lap 27, point leader Mark Deporter’s ride went up in smoke to force a caution. Tyler Deporter led the field back to green with Selsing hot on his heels. Selsing began peeking under the leader once racing resumed. Selsing got under Deporter as they duo raced wheel to wheel past the white flag. Deporter got the advantage off turn two and held it through to the checkers to gain the win. Selsing settled for second followed by Taylor, Robert Hansberry Jr and Jason Thoma.
INTERNATIONAL
Kyle Stark of Marshall claimed the 25 lap International feature win. Gary Stark joined front row starters Keith Bell and Steve Zoromski as they raced three wide for the lead on lap one. Zoromski emerged with on the point while Tim Finstad filled his spot in a three way battle for second. Stark and Finstad cleared Bell with Finstad taking over second on lap four. Stark returned alongside Finstad on lap seven as they drew in behind the leader, Zoromski. Stark continued to move forward, drawing even with Zoromski on lap nine just before the first of three cautions slowed the action. Zoromski and Finstad led the field back to green with Finstad taking over the top spot on the restart. On lap 13, Gary Stark slipped by Zoromski for second, bringing Kyle Stark along for the ride. Kyle wasted little time behind Gary, charging up to second on lap 16 just before the second yellow flag of the race. This time, it was Finstad and Kyle Stark leading the pack back to the green. Stark fired into the lead and immediately began to pull away. One final caution on lap 20 didn’t prevent Stark from remaining in control to see the checkers first. Finstad finished second followed by George Sparkman, Josh Marx and Jason Uttech.
HOBBY STOCK
Sussex driver, Jared Vike, claimed the 25 lap Hobby Stock feature event. Phil Wuesthoff and Vike paced the field to green with Vike owning a slight advantage at the completion of lap one. After a good battle to open the race, Vike moved in front alone on lap five with Wuesthoff dropping to second. Wuesthoff tried to fight back alongside Vike, but eventually dropped back into a battle for second with Kolton Guralski. By lap ten, Guralski was clear of Wuesthoff and trying to close on Vike at the front. The top two began to separate themselves from the field while Wuesthoff clung to the third position ahead of several drivers. The field remained this way until a caution slowed the pace setting up a green/white/checkered finish. Vike led the train back to green with Guralski right behind in second and Wuesthoff in third. Vike cruised the final two laps to cross the stripe first for the win with Guralski, Wuesthoff, Chester Williams and Jim Tate Jr rounding out the top five.
ROAD WARRIOR
Fort Atkinson’s Jordan Lamb picked up the 15 lap Road Warrior feature win. Kevin Zimmerman took the initial lead on lap one as Bill Reynolds charged up underneath him through turns three and four. Reynolds moved out front on lap two with Lamb and Bill Sweeney in tow for second and third respectively. Lamb dove under Reynolds on lap three, clearing a lap later while Sweeney filled his spot under Reynolds looking for second. Sweeney completed the pass on lap eight and began trying to cut into Lamb’s advantage. But Lamb stayed strong out front, flying to the checkers to get the win. Sweeney was second followed by Mark Dewey, Reynolds and AJ Accardi.
The final event of the night ended with Milton’s Bryan Gottschalk in victory lane following the 12 lap Bandit feature. Keegan Meixner led early with Gaven Smothers up to second. Smothers slipped by Meixner on lap three with Chris Gottschalk up to third and Bryan Gottschalk in fourth. Bryan drove by his brother, Chris, on lap five and quickly drew even with Meixner for second. A lap later, Bryan Gottschalk was clear of Meixner and already challenging Smothers on the point. Gottschalk cleared for the lead on lap six and ran away to secure the win. Smothers finished second followed by Chris Gottschalk, Meixner and Josh Frank.
UP NEXT
This Saturday, August 31, is a full program of racing presented by O’Reilly’s Auto Parts. Time trials begin at 5 p.m. with racing at 7.
Sunday, Sept. 1, is the final installment of the Jefferson Speedway Tournament of Destruction with all the mayhem beginning at 7 p.m. Jefferson Speedway is located halfway between Jefferson and Cambridge on Hwy 18. Please visit jeffersonspeedway.comfor more information.
