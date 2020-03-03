MARSHALL – Everything was going according to the script for the Marshall boys’ basketball team.
After a back-and-forth start to their postseason opener, Marshall was starting to roll against the visiting Cardinals of Brodhead. Late in the first half, the offense was clicking, and their defense was making stop after stop.
Suddenly – in the midst of a 10-1 run – that script was flipped. Marshall’s lone starting senior – and leading scorer in the game to that point – Tyler Chadwick came out of a pile limping after his leg was rolled on in a scrum down low.
With their leader forced to shuffle to the bench, Marshall’s season was suddenly in danger. Their seven-point, 22-15 lead with five minutes to go until halftime was promptly erased. A 12-2 run by Brodhead saw Marshall trail 27-24 at the half, and their season hung in the balance.
With his team in need, Chadwick – a West Virginia baseball commit and one of the top baseball players in the state – refused to be held off the court.
“I’ve got to find a way to finish the game…” said Chadwick of his initial thoughts after the injury occured. “It was a tough call to be out there in the second half, but this could have been my last game. I felt I needed to finish out the game strong.”
Marshall’s senior forward returned to the lineup in the second half and, though hobbled, provided exactly the boost his team needed.
“Obviously, as a 6’5” – most games – best athlete on the floor, when he comes off the floor, it’s going to hurt us…” said Marshall’s Head Coach Dan Denniston said. “When we have to substitute for Tyler and take him off the floor, our size dramatically decreases. And he’s senior; he brings some special energy.”
Marshall struggled to find a rhythm early in the second half with Chadwick moving between the bench and the court. Down 39-31 with 11 minutes to play, Bryce Frank gave the team new life with a three-point play; after Chadwick was re-inserted into the lineup for good after Frank’s free throw, the Cardinals made their move. The lead was cut to just two points on the next possession after a Craig Ward three, and Marshall was in business.
Though Chadwick’s statline won’t stand out in the box score, make no mistake; his presence was a driving force for the Cardinals. With him off the court, Marshall was outscored by eight points; on the court, they outscored Brodhead by a 16-point margin, including a 22-9 run to finish the game.
“He’s got a pretty bright baseball career ahead of him,” Denniston said. “An injury like this, with what he’s got in front of him, for him to lay it on the line in the second half and want to fight with his teammates says a lot about what kind of kid he is.”
With Marshall up by five with under 40 seconds to play, Chadwick, Cole Denniston and Reid Truschinski combined to go a perfect six for six from the free-throw line to put the game on ice, giving the Cardinals a 56-48 win in their postseason opener.
“Our guys worked through it; I came back in the second half, and we powered through and finished the game…” said Chadwick. “Our guys don’t give up. We work hard and battle through adversity.”
Ward led Marshall with 17 points on the night. Truschinski followed with 14 points – 10 in the second half after taking a bigger role in the paint offensively – and Cole Denniston added 13. Chadwick scored nine, and Frank rounded out the scoring with three points.
With the win, Marshall keeps their season alive; they’ll travel to second-seeded Edgerton on Friday with hopes of scoring an upset victory.
“We need 14 kids on our team that believe they can go there and win; that’s the first thing,” said Denniston. “If we get on the bus on Friday and don’t believe that we can go there and win, we’re not going to win.”
“We’ve got nothing to lose going in there,” added Chadwick. “We’re the underdogs.”
Tip time at Edgerton High School is scheduled for 7 p.m.
