Last weekend’s Winter Solstice officially marks the beginning of winter, but areas of the north have already endured plenty of winter-like weather. There have been over 45 inches of snow recorded at the Brule River State Forest ranger station since the first snowfall.
Some additional snow late last week improved cross-country ski conditions and allowed a few more counties to open snowmobile trails on the travelwisconsin.com Snow Conditions Report. Several northern parks and forests are reporting cross-country ski trail conditions ranging from good to excellent. Northern ice anglers are finding deep snow and mud to be an issue.
Gun hunters will have one more opportunity, the holiday hunt, to harvest an antlerless deer in the farmland zone.
Early results from Christmas Bird Counts are reflecting the slow pattern prevalent much of this fall and winter. Exceptions include some resident species like cardinals, blue jays and woodpeckers.
