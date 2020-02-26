In each of their two games last week, the Marshall boys basketball team saw the outcome largely decided before halftime.
Against the conference-leading Glarner Knights of New Glarus on Feb. 18, the Cardinals faced a double-digit deficit to open the second half; three days later at Cambridge, Marshall held a 25-point lead at the half.
NEW GLARUS 56
MARSHALL 53
A cold start offensively put the Cardinals in a hole early on; at the half, New Glarus held a 30-17 lead. Behind guard Craig Ward, Marshall made their move in the second half.
Ward scored 15 of his team-high 18 points in the second half as the Cardinals gradually chipped away at the Glarner Knights’ lead.
Ward and Reid Truschinski — who did plenty of scoring at the free-throw line, going nine of 13 on the night — combined for 35 points in the game, ultimately tying the score at 53 with just seconds to go.
With 1.4 seconds remaining, New Glarus put an end to the Cardinal comeback, sinking a three-pointer to seal the win.
Behind Ward’s 18 points were Truschinski with 17 and Tyler Chadwick with nine points. Bryce Frank tallied five, while Cole Denniston and Gus Timpel rounded out the scoring with two points.
Three days later, the Cardinals ensured there would be no cold start for a second straight game.
MARSHALL 73
CAMBRIDGE 43
On the road for the final time in the regular season, Marshall took advantage of prolific offensive efficiency to record a new season-high scoring output against the Bluejays.
It wasn’t long before the Cardinal lead reached double-digits; a hot offense combined with stifling defense saw Marshall open up a 38-13 lead by halftime.
Ward and Chadwick each scored 19 to pace the Cardinals, combining to shoot 14 for 17 from the field in the game.
Ward and Chadwick each scored 19.
and Timpel rounded out the scoring with two points each.
UP NEXT
With one game remaining in their regular season, Marshall’s record stands at 14-7 (6-3 Capitol South). The Cardinals host Wisconsin Heights in their final regular season contest on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
WIAA SEEDING
Marshall earned a No. 7 seed in the WIAA Division 3 tournament. The Cardinals will host No. 10 Brodhead on Tuesday, March 3 at 7 p.m.
