Irene L. Schroeder, 94, of Marshall passed away on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Sienna Crest in Marshall.
Irene was born on Dec. 23, 1925 in the Town of Medina the daughter of William and Cora (Neupert) Kuhl. She married Harold Schroeder on Nov. 8, 1947 at Pastor Nitz’ house in Waterloo and the couple was married for 63 years before his passing in 2011. She was a member of St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Waterloo for many years. Irene farmed with Harold in the Town of Medina for most of her life. In her free time she enjoyed milking, gardening, and raising chickens. She enjoyed visiting with her egg customers, family, friends, and neighbors. In later years Irene and her husband Harold resided at Sienna Crest in Marshall.
She is survived by her sister-in-laws Rachel Raether and Geneva Kuhl, she is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and her brothers Harold and Raymond.
A funeral service for Irene will be held at 2:00pm on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church with Rev. James Adomeit presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 12 noon until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Oak Hill Cemetery in Waterloo.
The family would like to thank friends and neighbors who would visit, and especially like to thank the staff of Sienna Crest and Agrace Hospice for the care given to Irene.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
