The Marshall girls basketball team is entering the postseason with a bunch of momentum.
Winners of their last 12 straight — including each of their two games last week — the two-time defending state champion Cardinals carry an 18-4 record into the WIAA Division 3 Tournament.
MARSHALL 71
OREGON 55
Powered by a double-double from Anna Lutz, the Cardinals relied heavily on their frontcourt to overcome the Badger South Conference Champion Panthers on Tuesday. Marshall hit only two 3-pointers on the night, instead focusing on their inside presence to build an early lead.
When halftime hit, the Cardinals held a 32-19 lead.
While Oregon’s offense picked up the pace in the second half, Marshall was able to match their scoring output to ensure the Panthers were unable to mount a comeback. Lutz and fellow forward Laura Nickel did much of the damage inside, combining to score 40 points on the night to secure the 71-55 victory.
Lutz led all scorers with 22 points to go along with 16 rebounds, followed by 18 from Nickel and 11 by Rain Held. Sandra Assaba tacked on nine points, while Mya Andrews had seven. Abby Ward rounded out the scoring with four points.
Two days later, Marshall wrapped up an undefeated Capitol South Conference season with a 16-point win in Wisconsin Heights.
MARSHALL 71, OREGON 55
Oregon 19 36 — 55
Marshall 32 39 — 71
Oregon (fg ft-fta pts) — Roberts 5 4-8 18, Peterson 3 4-4 11, Statz 3 1-2 8, Schrimpf 2 0-0 5, Nedelcoff 2 0-2 4, Mortenson 2 0-0 5, Koopman 1 0-0 3, Vondra 0 1-2 1. Totals — 18 10-15 55.
Marshall — Lutz 10 1-1 22, Nickel 6 5-6 16, Held 6 1-4 11, Assaba 4 1-2 9, Andrews 3 1-2 7, Ward 1 1-2 4. Totals — 29 10-17 71.
3-point goals — O 9 (Roberts 4, Peterson 1, Statz 1, Schrimpf 1, Mortenson 1, Koopman 1), M 3 (Lutz 1, Nickel 1, Ward 1). Total fouls — O 15, M 16. Fouled out — Andrews.
MARSHALL 62, WIS. HEIGHTS 46
In putting up her third consecutive double-double performance, much of Lutz’s scoring came from the free-throw line on Thursday night. Lutz went 12-of-13 from the charity stripe to notch over half of her game-high 22 points.
Once more, the Cardinals opened up a double-digit advantage in the first half, holding a 33-23 advantage heading into the break.
Marshall maintained their lead throughout the second half behind steady play from Lutz, Nickel and Andrews, who combined to score 49 of the Cardinals’ 62 points.
Lutz led the team with 22 points and 10 boards, followed by 14 from Nickel and 13 by Andrews. Assaba tallied five points, and Held scored four. Ward chipped in three points, while Allie Rateike rounded out the scoring with one point.
p align=”center”}MARSHALL 62, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 46
Marshall 33 29 — 62
Wis. Heights 23 23 — 46
Marshall (fg ft-fta pts) — Lutz 5 12-13 22, Andrews 5 3-8 13, Rateike 0 1-2 1, Held 2 0-0 4, Hellenbrand 0 0-2 0, Assaba 2 1-1 5, Nickel 7 0-1 14, Ward 1 1-1 3. Totals — 22 18-28 62.
Wisconsin Heights — Wood 1 0-0 2, Van Riper 1 0-0 2, Tesla 1 0-0 2, Duhr 0 1-4 1, King 5 2-2 12, Adler 1 0-0 2, Keith 2 1-2 5, Handel 3 3-4 9, Hering 2 1-4 5, Mickelson 1 3-3 5, Baltel 0 1-2 1. Totals — 17 12-21 46.
3-point goals — None. Total fouls — M 17, WH 19.
{p dir=”ltr”}NICKEL NEARING 1,000
Nickel is now just 12 points shy of becoming the sixth player in program history to score 1,000 points.
UP NEXT
With the regular season complete, Marshall’s final regular-season record stands at 18-4 (10-0 Capitol South). The Cardinals earned a No. 1 seed in their WIAA Division 3 Sectional bracket; they’ll open the playoffs on Friday against the winner between No. 9 Omro and No. 8 Mayville. Tip time at Marshall High is 7 p.m.
