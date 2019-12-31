MILWAUKEE — Ten matches in two days can be a grind for even the most seasoned wrestler.
That’s the gauntlet the Marshall wrestling team faced over the weekend at the Milwaukee Hamilton Duals; the Cardinals responded by going 8-2 as a team, racking up six top-three finishes individually.
“We gained a lot of valuable experience, both as individual wrestlers and how to work together as a team,” said Marshall head coach Doug Springer.
Highlighting the weekend was Charlie Lewis at 220; Lewis pinned all 10 of his opponents to take the top spot in his weight bracket, along with earning the Most Valuable Wrestler award for the tournament.
Joining Lewis in posting a perfect tournament record was Dylan Horstmeyer at 170 pounds. He too went 10-0 to claim championship status and extend his unbeaten streak to 20 matches to open his senior season.
Going 9-1 in the tournament was Kobe Grossman at 145, which was good for second place overall. Joining Grossman in the top three were a trio of wrestlers: Drew Johnson at 120, Jack Moen at 182 and A.J. Schlimgen at 195, each of whom posted 8-2 records in their 10 matches.
Juan Galaviz and Angel Lopez each placed fourth at 132 and 152, respectively, followed by Cai Resler and Grant Chadwick in fifth place at 138 and 160 pounds.
Ethan Gorniak was the final Cardinal to place, coming in at seventh place at 126 pounds.
“I am pleased with the many gains made by all our wrestlers,” added Springer. “Some of our greatest gains were in increasing our intensity throughout matches and transitioning to put multiple moves together to score.”
UP NEXT
The Cardinals’ next competition will come on Jan. 4, when they hit the road to wrestle in the Cedar Grove Rocket Scramble. Start time at Cedar Grove High School is scheduled for 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.