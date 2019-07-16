The Waterloo 15U Teeners baseball team had a great week going 3-0 and is now knocking on the door for the playoffs.
The local Teeners started their week with a 5-2 win over Waunakee, handing them their first loss of the summer on July 8.
Kaden Ring pitched five strong innings to earn the win. Ring scattered five hits, walking just one while striking out two before giving way to Brody Tschanz, who pitched the final two innings to earn the save. Tschanz also struck out two.
Waterloo took a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Tschanz hit a lead-off double and scored on an Ian Ritter RBI single.
The 15U Teeners then broke the game open with a four-run sixth. Dayton Bronkhorst, Ring and Justin Sampo all drew walks, with Bronkhorst scoring on a wild pitch while Ring and Sampo each came home on Antonio Unzueta’s ringing double. Unzueta scored the fourth run on Andrew Tavs’ sacrifice fly.
Waterloo then beat Cambridge 4-3 on July 10.
Unzueta started the game and allowed just one hit and one run in three innings. He struck out five. Tavs pitched two scoreless innings in relief, striking out four, before Sampo finished up allowing two runs while striking out one.
Jordan Radloff got the last out of the game to earn the save.
Waterloo scored two runs in the fifth. Radloff doubled and Cooper Setz walked before being advanced into scoring position on Ritter’s sacrifice bunt. That set the stage for Ring who delivered a two-run single.
Trailing 3-2, Waterloo came up with two runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull out the win. Ritter singled and scored Bronkhorst’s RBI fielder’s choice to tie the game at 3-3, before Ring walked and scored on Sampo’s walk-off error.
Waterloo 15U capped off its big week on July 11 with a 13-2 win over Brodhead.
Ring earned the win pitching just 1 2/3, allowing just three hits while striking out a pair. Sampo finished up the final 3 1/3, striking out two.
Ritter had a two-run double while Tavs ripped a two-run triple in the fourth inning.
Waterloo’s record stands at 6-5.
