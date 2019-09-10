LODI — A week after sticking close to the defending Division 4 state champs, Marshall was hoping to score an upset this week against another Top 10 team, this time at Lodi on Sept. 6.
Unfortunately for the Cardinals, those hopes were quickly dashed as they were shut out, 40-0.
“That was a butt-kicking,” said Marshall head coach Matt Kleinheinz. “Honestly, I think we were a little intimidated by them.”
The Blue Devils (3-0, No. 10 in WisSports.net Coaches poll) wasted no time building a substantial lead over Marshall. Lodi scored three touchdowns in both the first and second quarters, going up by 40 points by halftime behind a powerful run game.
“Lodi’s a mitt-full; they’re very well-coached,” said Kleinheinz. “They’ve got some really outstanding kids up front.”
While the Blue Devils’ offense was rolling, Marshall’s was stuck in neutral. The Cardinals mustered just 65 yards on the night compared to 342 by Lodi. Dylan Horstmeyer was Marshall’s leader statistically, both on the ground with 39 yards and through the air with 13.
“Sometimes you’ve got to play teams like this — to see how the other half lives — to know where you’ve got to get to,” Kleinheinz added. “Hopefully it’s a lesson learned.”
With a running clock in place, the second half rushed by with neither team adding to the score, sealing the victory for Lodi.
UP NEXT
The Cardinals will play one final non-conference game before the start of Capitol South Conference play, hosting Lakeside Lutheran on Friday.
Kickoff is 7 p.m. against the Warriors (1-2).
LODI 40, MARSHALL 0
Marshall 0 0 0 0 — 0
Lodi 20 20 0 0 — 40
Lodi — Faust 3 run (Nichols kick).
Lodi — Nicolay 3 run (Nichols kick).
Lodi — Heyroth 5 run (kick failed).
Lodi — Nicolay 8 run (Nichols kick).
Lodi — Parsons 24 pass from Faust (Nichols kick).
Lodi — Heyroth 58 run (kick failed).
First Downs — M 4, L 14. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — M 20-41, L 30-248. Passing Yards — M 24, L 94. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — M 3-13-0, L 7-12-0. Fumbles-lost — M 2-0, L 0-0. Penalties — M 59, L 65.
