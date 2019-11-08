GREEN BAY - It just wasn't meant to be for Waterloo.
The Pirates suffered a 3-0 sweep, losing 25-13, 25-17, 25-18 to La Crosse Aquinas in the Division 3 semifinals of the WIAA State Girls Volleyball Tournament on Friday afternoon at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
The second-seeded Pirates (31-11) struggled to gain control falling behind in all three games to the third-seeded Blugolds (31-3).
Joslyn Wolff led Waterloo with 12 kills while Brooke Mosher had 11 Kills, 11 assists and 11 digs.
La Crosse Aquinas will play top-seeded Howards Grove (43-4) in the Division 3 state championship game on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.