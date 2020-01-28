The Waterloo boys basketball team split a pair of games late last week and early this week to see its record move to 4-7 this season.
WATERLOO 59
JOHNSON CREEK 50
On Monday, sophomore guard Eugene Wolff scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half as the Pirates defeated visiting Johnson Creek in a non-conference battle.
Johnson Creek led 29-24 at halftime, but Waterloo took command in the second half. The Pirates closed the game out with six free throws in the final two minutes, including four by Wolff.
“We decided we were going to be tougher and make the commitment to getting to the hoop and finishing,” Waterloo head coach Trevor Deppe said. “We picked up a couple charges, but they guys never got their heads down and kept attacking and it paid dividends.”
Senior forward EJ Jiles scored 16 points to pace Waterloo.
Senior point guard Justin Swanson scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Bluejays (5-8).
Johnson Creek 29 21 — 50
Waterloo 24 35 — 59
Johnson Creek (fg ftm-fta tp) — Garza 4 2-4 12, Swanson 7 4-5 20, Sullivan 1 2-4 4, Walling 0 2-4 2, Owen 3 0-0 6, Garsky 1 4-4 6. Totals —16 14-21 50.
Waterloo — Hager 3 2-2 8, Huebner 5 0-0 11, Tschanz 0 1-2 1, Wolff 5 4-4 14, Bostwick 4 0-0 9, Jiles 6 4-4 16. Totals — 23 11-12 59
3-point goals — JC 4 (Garza 2, Swanson 2), W 2 (Huebner 1, Bostwick 1). Total fouls — JC 16, W 20.
WIS. HEIGHTS 73
WATERLOO 49
De’Shawn Barsness led three players in double figures with a game-high 23 points for Wisconsin Heights in a 73-49 Capitol South win over Waterloo’s boys basketball team on Friday.
Devin Bradender added 19 points and Derek Adler added 11 for Wisconsin Heights (6-6, 1-2 in conference).
Blake Huebner scored 10 points to pace Waterloo (3-7, 0-3). The Pirates host Johnson Creek on Monday.
UP NEXT
The Pirates return to Capitol South Conference play on Thursday, Jan. 30 at New Glarus, before returning home Tuesday, Feb. 4 to host Belleville.
Both games will tip off at 7:30 p.m.
Waterloo 29 20 — 49
Heights 40 33 — 73
Waterloo (fg ftm-fta pts) — Hager 3 1-2 9, Huebner 5 0-0 10, Unzueta 2 0-1 5, Tschanz 1 0-0 3, Wolff 2 3-8 8, Jiles 2 1-2 5, Filter 2 1-2 5. Totals — 18 6-15 49
Wisconsin Heights — Jacobus 2 2-5 6, Walz 1 0-0 2, Parman 2 0-0 4, Cribbs 2 0-0 5, Holcomb 1 1-2 3, Barsness 10 0-1 23, Adler 5 0-0 11, J. Brabender 0 0-1 0, D. Brabender 9 0-2 19. Totals — 32 3-11 73.
3-point goals — WAT 5 (Hager 2, Unzueta 1, Tschanz 1, Bostwick 1), WH 6 (Barsness 3, Cribbs 1, Adler 1, D. Brabender 1). Total fouls — WAT 17, WH 16. Fouled out — Filter.
