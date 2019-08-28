To say there’s signs of promise would be an understatement following Waterloo High School football team’s 2019 season opener.
The Pirates (0-1) were all tied up with Poynette before giving up eight-straight points in the third quarter, as Poynette came away with a 24-16 non-conference win at Waterloo High School on Friday.
It was the first game played under new head coach Dave Frisell.
“That was encouraging to see what took place on Friday night,” he said. “The biggest thing for the kids right now is understanding that they can compete, but also play a full 48 minutes — I’m not sure that they played a whole four quarters last year — I think they were a little surprised that they were right there in it.
“We have to change our mindset about playing a full game.”
Pirate senior quarterback Chase Bostwick found junior Blake Huebner for an 8-yard touchdown with 9 minutes, 25 seconds left in the third quarter to knot the score at 16.
But the Pumas (1-0) scored on a safety five minutes later, when a bad snap sailed over the punter’s head and out of the end zone.
“Our special teams did not play well on Friday night; we snapped the ball over our punter’s head, we punted right into the back of one of our players and it ricocheted back 25 yards,” said Frisell. “That was definitely a problem spot that we have to clean up.”
The Pumas then took a 24-16 advantage when Jackson Elsing plunged in from 1 yard out with 37 seconds left in the quarter giving Poynette a 24-16 lead, which is where the score remained.
Waterloo amassed 235 total yards with Bostwick finishing 16-for-37 passing for 161 yards and two scores.
“His numbers didn’t do him justice,” Frisell said. “We probably had six-to-seven dropped passes — he really was accurate passing the ball — if we make a few more catches, his night looks incredible. He played really well for the first time in that system.”
Bostwick connected with senior wide receiver Cody Kegler for a 9-yard score with 2:36 left in the first quarter to give Waterloo a 7-3 advantage.
Poynette reeled off 13 straight points in the second quarter, before Jordi Aguero’s 20-yard field goal as time expired in the first half got the Pirates within six, 16-10.
Waterloo’s Jackson Christianson had six catches for 70 yards and senior tight end Earnest Jiles had a 30-yard reception.
“Our receivers played pretty well-know their assignments, now we just have to execute,” said Frisell.
Aguero and Kegler both led the team with six tackles.
UP NEXT
The Pirates host Prairie du Chien (0-1) in another non-conference game this Friday.
The Blackhawks, who lost their season opener 7-6 to La Crosse Aquinas, play a 3-4 defense while offensively are very similar to Poynette, according to Frisell.
“They’re pretty big up front and run a lot of the same system that Poynette runs, so that will be good for our kids to have already seen something like that,” he said. “We’re going to have to up our game.”
Kickoff at WHS is 7 p.m.
POYNETTE 24, WATERLOO 16
Poynette 3 13 8 0 — 24
Waterloo 7 3 6 0 — 16
Poynette — FG, McCormick, 37.
Waterloo — Kegler 9 pass from Bostwick (Aguero kick).
Poynette — O’Connor 10 run (McCormick kick).
Poynette — Gray 8 run (kick failed).
Waterloo — FG, Aguero, 20.
Waterloo — Huebner 8 pass from Bostwick (kick failed).
Poynette — Safety.
Poynette — Elsing 1 run (kick failed).
First Downs — P 20, W 15. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — P 47-234, W 26-74. Passing Yards — P 112, W161. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — P 5-14-0, W 16-37-0. Fumbles-lost — P 1-1, W 0-0. Penalties — P 8-95, W 6-34.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.