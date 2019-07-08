Obituary: Gloria Richards

Gloria L. Richards, age 84, of Reeseville, died on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Watertown Regional Medical Center.
The visitation was at First United Church of Christ in Reeseville on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Rev. Ruth Bradshaw officiated and burial was at United Church of Christ Cemetery in the Town of Lowell, Dodge County.
The former Gloria Lillian Schmidt was born on Feb. 20, 1935 in the Town of Portland, Dodge County, Wisconsin to Aaron and Ada (Kreiziger) Schmidt. On July 9, 1955, she was united in marriage with Howard Richards in Reeseville. Gloria enjoyed life on the farm and was always willing to help her husband operate their dairy farm in Reeseville. She enjoyed fishing and had a great sense of humor. Gloria was also very talented when it came to crafts and sewing. She quilted, crocheted, sewed, and was often called upon to make alterations on clothing for others.
Gloria is survived by her children, Larry (Wendy) Richards of Reeseville, and Debra (Robert) Hauptli of Waterloo; grandchildren, Jena (Willard) Morris, Brian (Nicole) Richards, Chris (Laura) Hauptli, Nick (Denise) Hauptli, and Sheena Hauptli; great-grandchildren, Lorelai, Charlotte, Caroline, Haydn, and Patyn; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her sister.
