An offense that’s in rhythm and able to control the game’s flow is a dangerous weapon in basketball.
Unfortunately for the Marshall boys’ basketball team and their opponent – the Warriors of Lakeside Lutheran – rhythm was tough to come by in their contest on Friday night. The two teams combined for a total of 50 fouls, making for a perpetual stop-and-start kind of game.
Lakeside Lutheran 61,
Marshall 46
The Warriors got an early jump on the Cardinals, bouncing out to a 6-0 lead to start the game. Marshall’s offense leaned heavily on Tyler Chadwick to dig them out of their early deficit; the senior forward scored all of the Cardinals’ first 11 points, cutting the Lakeside Lutheran lead to 12-11.
“In that situation, we need some of our other guys to be able to step up and put the ball in the basket,” said Marshall’s Head Coach Dan Denniston. “We really struggled to find guys to do that other than Tyler Chadwick.”
The Cardinals finally took their first lead of the night – at 18 to 17 – on a Craig Ward basket with five minutes to go before halftime. Marshall’s lead was short-lived, though; the Warriors closed the half on an 8-3 run to take a 25-21 lead into the locker room.
A slow start plagued the Marshall offense again in the second half; Lakeside Lutheran opened the half on a 10-2 run, extending their lead to 12 points.
The Cardinals quickly went into a full-court press, which began the string of whistle after whistle from the officials. In the final 13 minutes of the game, both teams combined to shoot 38 free throws. The Warriors were responsible for 26 of those 38, hitting 16 of their shots from the charity stripe to maintain their lead.
“I would obviously like to see a game that had a little bit more flow to it,” added Denniston. “With that being said, when we were down in the second half by 14, 15 points, we had to pick up our pressure.”
With eight minutes left to play, the Cardinals never again closed the gap to single digits, and Lakeside Lutheran completed the 15-point victory as time ran out.
Chadwick led all scorers on the night with 26 points, followed by 11 from Ward. Gus Timpel added three points, while Bryce Frank, Cole Denniston and Austin Kilian rounded out the scoring with two points apiece.
“We struggled putting the ball in the basket tonight, but give them a lot of credit; they did a nice job of taking Craig Ward away and rotating players on him that were fresh,” Denniston said. “They pressured him pretty hard and it was difficult for us to get him good shots tonight… I told our guys after the game that I was proud of the effort they gave; we played hard, we competed hard. As a coach, that’s always something that makes you proud. We just need to do a better job of executing offensively, getting better shots, finishing at the basket.”
The loss drops Marshall’s record to 2-2 on the season. The Cardinals hit the hardwood again next Friday, when they travel to Berlin. Tip time at Berlin High School is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
