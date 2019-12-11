Marshall High School girls basketball standout Anna Lutz announced via Twitter that she has committed to play basketball at the UW-Milwaukee.
Lutz said: I am so excited to announce that I have verbally committed to UW-Milwaukee to continue my education and basketball career! Go panthers!!
A 6-foot-1 junior center, Lutz has helped lead the Cardinals to back-to-back WIAA Division 3 state championships and last Thursday scored her 1,000th career point against Lake Mills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.