The Marshall volleyball team was busy last week, playing in a total of five contests in three days.
It started out with a rematch against Wisconsin Heights on Thursday, when the Cardinals hoped to avenge an early-season loss against the Vanguards.
Wisconsin Heights 3
Marshall 1
The Cardinals came out early and showed they had the ability to go toe-to-toe with Wisconsin Heights early. After the Vanguards took the first set 25-20, Marshall was able to come back and claim the second set 25-23.
“We played extremely well the first two sets in our match against Wisconsin Heights and it seemed like we were on the path to a really good game,” said Marshall’s Head Coach Christina Schmitz. “It really appeared that we could end up winning.”
A change in gameplan, though, allowed Wisconsin Heights to control the second set 25-14.
“Our energy level went flat,” added Schmitz. “(We) could not seem to gain any momentum.”
With the Cardinals unable to steal momentum away, Wisconsin Heights continued on to take the fourth set 25-17.
Kiana Hellenbrand led the Cardinals in kills with nine, followed by Anna Lutz with eight. Hellenbrand also led the team in aces, posting seven, while Lutz led Marshall in blocks with five. Skyla Michalak racked up 25 assists on the night, and Aubrie Kappes was tops on the team in digs with 18.
After a day off on Friday, the Cardinals then headed to Westfield on Saturday for a weekend tournament.
Lady Pioneer Volleyball Invite
Marshall went 2-2 on the day in Westfield, claiming victories in their second and third contests of the day.
In their first match, the Cardinals played a close contest against Markesan, but were ultimately unable to pull out a win, falling 25-23, 25-21.
Marshall’s luck turned in games two and three, however. The Cardinals rolled against Poynette in their second game of the day, beating the Pumas 25-14, 25-17.
In game three, Barneveld was unable to build any sort of momentum against the Cardinals; Marshall secured another two-set win with a 25-13, 25-13 romp.
This brought the Cardinals to their final match of the day against Royall. Riding a two-game streak, Marshall couldn’t quite finish off the Panthers to make it three in a row. Royall took the first set 25-22 and then finished the job in the second set, winning 25-19.
Hellenbrand led the team in kills on the tournament with 30, followed by Trinity Flint with 20. Ireland Virgil scored five aces on the day, and Michalak added four. Michalak also recorded 78 assists for the tournament, and Lutz led the team in blocks with nine.
The Cardinals returned to Capitol South play on Tuesday when they traveled to Cambridge, the results of which were not available for this week’s edition.
Marshall (12-8, 3-3 Capitol South) will hit the road again on Saturday, when they head to Rio for another tournament as their regular season heads down the home stretch.
“Our concentration is definitely minimizing our unforced errors while working on staying energized to keep momentum on our side,” Schmitz said of the team’s primary focus late in the season. “That pretty much boils down to what we’ve been lacking in all of the recent games we’ve lost.”
