If the Marshall wrestling team is to make some noise this year, it’s likely going to come at the hands of Dylan Horstmeyer, Jack Moen and Kobe Grossman.
Horstmeyer, a senior, has twice represented the Cardinals at the WIAA State Tournament; the Capitol Conference’s 2019 Champion at 160 pounds — who finished last year boasting a 43-11 record — is decidedly looking to make it three years in a row finishing at the Kohl Center. This time around, senior Moen and junior Grossman hope to join Horstmeyer in Madison.
Both earned third-place finishes a season ago at the Capitol Conference Tournament and were sectional qualifiers. Moen (30-14 last year) wrestled at 170 in 2018-19, while Grossman, who compiled a 24-17 record, competed at 138.
Looking to join the Cardinals’ trio at sectionals this season are a group of wrestlers including seniors Cai Resler, Charlie Lewis and Juan Galaviz, junior Angel Lopez and sophomore Cade Seep.
Numbers could continue to be an obstacle to team success, but the wrestlers who do fill spots on the mat for the Cardinals will ensure their opponents have their hands full. The Cardinals regularly started at a disadvantage due to forfeits a season ago; a handful of new wrestlers – along with returning nearly their entire lineup – should help alleviate those issues that come along with lower numbers.
The Cardinals hit the mat for their first competition of the season on Dec. 7, when they travel to Johnson Creek for an invitational; start time at Johnson Creek High School is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Marshall’s first home meet will come on January 16; they’ll host Watertown Luther Prep in a Capitol South dual contest.
2019-20 MARSHALL WRESTLING SCHEDULE
(Home meets in CAPS)
Sat., Dec. 7 Johnson Creek Invite, 9:15 a.m.
Sat. Dec. 14 Sun Prairie Invite, 9:15 a.m.
Fri., Dec. 27 Milw. Hamilton Tour., 9 a.m.
Sat., Jan. 4 Cedar Grove-Belgim Inv., 9 a.m.
Thurs. Jan. 9 Capitol Multi Meet
@ Belleville, 6 p.m.
Sat., Jan. 11 N. Fond du Lac Inv., 8 a.m.
Thurs., Jan. 16 LUTHER PREP, 7 p.m.
Thurs., Jan. 23 Lakeside Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Sat., Jan. 25 Waupun Inv., 9:30 a.m.
Fri., Jan. 31 CAPITOL MULTI MEET, 6 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 8 Capitol Conf. Meet
@ Belleville, 9:30 a.m.
Sat., Feb. 15 WIAA Regionals (Johnson Creek)
Sat., Feb. 22 WIAA Sectionals (Dodgeland)
Feb. 27-29 WIAA State Meet (Madison)
