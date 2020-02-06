Helmuth H. Qualmann, age 95, of Marshall, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Lake Mills Health Services.
Helmuth was born on Nov. 11, 1924, in the Town of Hubbard, the son of Robert and Adela (Pankow) Qualmann. Helmuth, who entered the service in April, 1943 was a veteran of the US Army serving as an Army Ranger during WWII and the European Theatre. He was captured on Dec. 18, 1944 in the famous Battle of the Bulge and was a prisoner of war until he was liberated at the end of the war. He was discharged from the Army on Oct. 22, 1945.
Helmuth was united in marriage to Elena Walters on Sept. 4, 1948 at Zum Kripplein Christi. Helmuth dairy farmed with his family in the Township of Hubbard from 1950-1962. Later, he was then employed as a boiler repairman with the State of Wisconsin for over 21 years working at Truax Air Field in Madison. Helmuth was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church (Browns Corner). He was also a lifetime member of the V.F.W., Ex-POW, and the Disable American Veterans Association. In his spare time, Helmuth enjoyed the outdoors in which he especially loved hunting, fishing, and trapping.
Helmuth is survived by his children Gene (Susan) Qualmann of Sun Prairie, Kathleen Albrecht of Marshall, Wayne (Crystal) Qualmann of Madison, and daughter in law Toni Qualmann of Waupun. His grandchildren Amy (Brian Daly) Qualmann, Carrie (Eric) Pettey, Laurence Albrecht, Jeremy Qualmann, Justin Qualmann, Shonda (Dwayne) Nedd and step grandson, Chris (Missy) Landsness. His great grandchildren Carter, Olivia, Isaac, Adeline, Dakota, Kaiya, Seriah, Amiyah, Makiah, Abayo, Eli, Kayden and step-grandchildren, Taylor, Molly, Morgan, and Lacey.
He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Adela Qualmann, wife Elena, daughter Laurie Mae, son Robert, sisters Adelheid Levenhagen and Alvira Daniels, and brother Norbert Qualmann.
A funeral service for Helmuth will take place on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 12 noon at St. John Lutheran Church (Browns Corner) in N7074 Co Rd V Horicon with the Rev. Daniel Seehafer officiating. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 12 noon at the church in Horicon. Burial will take place at St. John’s Cemetery (Browns Corner) with military honors conducted by the Mayville American Legion Post #69.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
