MADISON — Marshall senior Dylan Horstmeyer suffered a 2 minute, 49 second pin to Cadott’s Brady Spaethe in the Division 3 170-pound championship match Saturday night in the 77th WIAA Individual State Wrestling Tournament held at The Kohl Center.
Horstmeyer trailed 6-3 when Spaethe (46-0) made a throw leading to the second-period pin.
The state championship was the second in a row and 94th straight victory for Spaethe.
Horstmeyer finished his senior season 48-3 and 160-49 overall.
A complete story with photos will appear in Thursday’s Courier.
