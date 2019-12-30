FALL RIVER — Freshman guard Julia Asik hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key with two seconds left in overtime to lift Waterloo’s girls basketball team to a 59-57 win over Mayville in the third-place game of the Fall River Tournament on Saturday.
Waterloo (6-1) led by three late in regulation, but Mayville (3-7) forced overtime on Amber Schraufnagel’s 3-pointer with five seconds remaining.
Mayville took a 57-56 lead with 15 seconds left in overtime, but the Pirates set up a play for Asik and she delivered the game-winning shot for the last of her game-high 17 points.
“We set up the old-school Brittney Limoseth Duke play, a double screen and she pops to the top,” Waterloo girls basketball coach Gabe Haberkorn said. “We’ve ran it (poorly) in practice, but tonight, we ran it to perfection. We showed some inexperience (in our loss to Clinton on Friday), but tonight, coming up big when we needed to, I think the girls matured a lot.”
Freshman guard Sophia Schneider added 15 points, nine rebounds and four steals for Waterloo. Junior guard Skyler Powers scored 14 points while junior forward Joslyn Wolff added eight. Junior forward Brooke Mosher had five points and grabbed eight defensive rebounds. Freshman point guard Ava Jaehnke dished out five of the team’s seven assists including the one to Asik for the game-winner.
“We're better than last year, because we have three or four girls we can go to and not rely on one scorer,” Haberkorn said. “A couple games ago, Skyler scores 30. Other games, it’s been Julia or Sophia. It’s not like Skyler or Sophia are dropping off. They still scored in double digits. The play we ran (on the winning shot) had three or four options and each of those girls is one of those options. So who are you going to cover? I have all the confidence in every one of those girls to hit that shot."
The Pirates committed just four turnovers in the first half, but 11 the rest of the way.
“We were making mistakes we need to clean up,” Haberkorn said. “They were forcing us into bad passes. They played solid defense. They were disciplined in their gap play. But Waterloo’s no longer the pin cushion for other teams. Girls are stepping up.”
Makenzie Perry led the Cardinals with 11.
CLINTON 85
WATERLOO 54
Senior guard/forward Addyson Ciochon scored 19 points as Clinton handed Waterloo's girls basketball team its first loss, 85-54, at the Fall River Tournament on Friday.
Clinton (7-1) trailed by eight midway through the first half but scored over 40 points in each frame to wear out Waterloo.
"Their two guards, Hannah Welte and Elli Tiubert, don’t get enough credit," Waterloo girls basketball coach Gabe Haberkorn said.
"They are quick. They are just everywhere. They are like ping pong balls in a metal box. We just couldn’t match their speed. Their pressure and experience got to us. We were up eight at one point, but we couldn't keep it up. We couldn't stay with them. That's a really good team. Their only loss is to Brodhead."
Asik scored a game-high 21 points for Waterloo, Powers added 12 points and four steals, Jaehnke had five assists, and Schneider added six points and three assists.Mosher added six points, nine rebounds and three blocks.
UP NEXT
The Pirates will play non-conference games on Thursday at Columbus and Monday at home against Hustisford. Both tipoffs are slated for 7:30 p.m.
CLINTON 85, WATERLOO 54
Waterloo 28 26 — 54
Clinton 44 41 — 85
Waterloo (fg-ft-pts) — Schneider 3-0-6, Powers 5-1-12, Jaehnke 1-0-2, Asik 8-0-21, Mosher 2-2-6, Wolff 3-1-7 Totals — 22 4-8 54
Clinton — E. Teubert 3-2-8, F. Teubert 1-0-2, Kalk 4-2-11, Nortier 7-4-18, Welte 4-0-8, Pope 2-2-6, Ciochon 8-2-19, Roehl 4-0-8, Birkholz 2-0-5 Totals — 34 12-15 85
Three-point goals — W 6 (Asik 5, Powers 1), C 3 (Kalk 1, Ciochon 1, Birkholz 1). Total fouls — W 15, C 8.
WATERLOO 59, MAYVILLE 57
Waterloo 28 26 5 — 59
Mayville 25 29 3 — 57
Waterloo (fg-ft-pts) — Schneider 5 4-4 15, Powers 4 4-4 14, Jaehnke 0 0-3 0, Asik 4 6-7 17, Mosher 2 1-3 5, Wolff 4 0-0 8. Totals — 19 15-21 59
Mayville — Schraufnagel 4 0-0 9, Welak 0 1-2 1, Wagner 1 2-2 4, Clark 2 0-0 5, Konrad 3 3-6 9, Perry 5 1-2 11, Zimmer 2 4-8 8, Huston 2 5-8 10. Totals — 19 16-28 57
3-point goals — W 6 (Asik 3, Powers 2, Schneider 1), M 3 (Schraufnagel 1, Clark 1, Huston 1). Total fouls — W 18, M 22. Fouled out — Welak, Huston.
