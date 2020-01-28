The Waterloo wrestling team scored a pair of dual wins recently.
WATERLOO 46
POYNETTE 32
Powered by a pair of pins and five forfeits the Pirates pinned host Poynette on Jan. 24.
Jordi Aguero got things started with a third-period pin, sticking the Pumas’ Adam Hehl in 5 minutes, 42 seconds at 145 pounds.
Also scoring a pin was Juan Alonso, a 4:42 victory over Gwen Golueke at 120.
At 160, Waterloo’s Reynol Limon earned a 15-3 major decision over Poynette’s Kyle Attoe.
Receiving forfeits were Jakob Garza (170), Brice Melchior (182), Francisco Moreno (195), Luiz Sanchez (220) and Gavin Wright (285).
WATERLOO 46, POYNETTE 32
106 — Gauer, P, pinned Stonestreet, W, :50.
113 — Pinheiro P, received forfeit.
120 — Alonso, W, pinned Golueke, P, 4:42.
126 — Stewart, P, tech. fall Soter, W, 17-0.
132 — Amacher, P, dec. Jon. Aguero, W, 8-5.
*138 — Hamre, P, pinned Newton, W, :16.
145 — Jor. Aguero, W, pinned Hehl, P, 5:42.
152 — Barhr, P, pinned Reyna, W, 1:11.
160 — Limon, W, maj. dec. Attoe, P, 15-3.
170 — Garza, W, received forfeit.
182 — Melchior, W, received forfeit.
195 — Moreno, W, received forfeit.
220 — Sanchez, W, received forfeit.
285 — Wright, W, received forfeit.
*starting weight
WATERLOO 36
JEFFERSON 30
Pins by Aguero and Limon captured Waterloo’s six-point non-conference dual win at Jefferson on Jan. 21.
Aguero earned a second-period pin, sticking the Eagles’ Jose Vasquez in 2 minutes, 23 seconds. Meanwhile, Limon’s third-period pin of Julian Myers (4:51) gave the Pirates a 36-12 lead, enough to overcome Jefferson.
Also scoring pins were Christopher Stonestreet (106) in 4:12 over Ryan Haffelder, Alonso (126) in 1:31 over Jadon Dondlinger, and Wright (285) in :43 over Chace Rayner.
At 132, Jacob Soter earned a 14-9 decision over Jefferson’s Jaren Redenius.
At 138, Jonathan Aguero won in sudden victory (13-11) over Ethan Dieckman.
WATERLOO 36
JEFFERSON 30
106 — Stonestreet, W, pinned Haffelder, J, 4:12.
113 — Double forfeit.
120 — Double forfeit.
126 — Alonso, W, pinned Dondlinger, J, 1:31.
132 — Soter, W, dec. Redenius, J, 14-9.
138 — Jon. Aguero, W, SV-1 over Dieckman, J, 13-11.
145 — Witucki, J, pinned Newton, W, :32.
152 — Jor. Aguero, W, pinned Vasquez, J, 2:23.
160 — Limon, W, pinned Myers, J, 4:51.
170 — Neff, J, pinned Garza, W, 3:30.
182 — Heine, J, pinned Melchior, W, 1:03.
195 — Lehman, J, pinned Moreno, W, :24.
*220 — Kinkaid, J, pinned Sanchez, W, 3:51.
285 — Wright, W, pinned Rayner, J, :43.
*starting weight
