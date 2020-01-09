LANCASTER — Juan Alonso earned a runner-up finish at 120 pounds to lead the Waterloo wrestling team’s way at the Lancaster Invitational on Saturday.
Alonso was one of five Pirates to earn top-six finishes as Waterloo finished in 10th place.
Alonso (15-3) received a bye in the first round, but when he took the mat against Cashton Hauser of Darlington/Black Hawk his day was on as he won by major decision, 11-3. The junior moved on to the semifinals and made quick work of Kashton Mathis of MFL Mar Mac (Iowa) with a 36-second pin to reach the 120-pound finals.
In one of the best matches of the day Alonso battled Lancaster’s Remington Bontreger (22-1), ranked No. 2 in Division 3, only to lose a heartbreaking 9-8 decision and settle for second place.
At 132, junior Jonathan Aguero finished in fourth place.
Aguero also received a first-round bye before pinning Levi Wehrle of River Ridge/Cassville in 1:51. Aguero lost by major decision (17-4) in the semifinals, and then battled Sparta’s Carson Kelsey tough only to fall 8-4 in the third-place match.
The Pirates’ Kyle Fugate (126), Jordi Aguero (145) and Reynol Limon (160) all placed sixth.
UP NEXT
Waterloo returns to the mat tonight traveling to Belleville. The Capitol South Conference dual begins at 6 p.m.
The Pirates then will compete in the Dave Cohen Classic in Fond du Lac on Saturday, with wrestling beginning at 8 a.m.
Waterloo hosts Columbus on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m.
LANCASTER INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Lancaster 220, Iowa-Grant/Highland 209, Monticello 172, Sparta 160, MFL Mar Mac (Iowa) 133.5, Darlington/Black Hawk 130, Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern 94, Brodhead 91, Dubuque Senior 91, Waterloo 79, Boscobel 30, River Ridge/Cassville 27.
