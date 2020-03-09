Betty R. Hill, 77 of Waterloo passed away peacefully on Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.
Betty was born on Sept. 24, 1942 in Madison, the daughter of Roy and Hilda (Beitz) Eaton. She married Marvin Hill on May 7, 1994 and the couple enjoyed 25 years of marriage together. Betty worked as custodian at UW Madison for many years. Betty enjoyed country music, dancing, going to craft sales and traveling. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, and her pets. She will be dearly missed by those who were blessed to have known her.
Survivors include: husband Marvin; son Donald “Donny” Duerst; step-children: Brenda (Bill) Campbell and Leon (Cari) Hill. Grandchildren: Allen (Frankie) Hundt; Jonah Hill and Chloe Hill; Great-Grandchildren: Zoey Hundt; Eliott Hundt; Aubree Hundt. Siblings: Raymond (Erika) Eaton and JoAnn (Jim) Dearth, she is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Carl and Bobby.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
