WARREN, Ill. — The Waterloo football team was shut out 35-0 by Black Hawk/Warren (Illinois) in a non-conference game on Friday.
The Warriors (4-0) opened up a 28-0 halftime lead and outrushed the Pirates, 312-29.
Black Hawk tailback Cayden Milz had 115 rushing yards on 11 attempts, scoring twice in the second quarter on a run of 24 yards and a 15-yard pass from Ethan Williams.
Waterloo senior quarterback Chase Bostwick finished 8-of-21 passing for 151 yards, throwing two interceptions.
Junior tailback Jordi Aguero was held to 18 yards on nine rushes.
Senior running back Abdon Tonche-Aguero had a 56-yard reception and junior wideout Blake Huebner caught two balls for 52 yards.
Jordi Aguero led the defense with 10 tackles and sophomore defensive back Eugene Wolff totaled eight tackles.
UP NEXT
The Pirates begin Capitol South Conference play Friday traveling to Belleville to face the Wildcats (3-1) in a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Black hawk/Warren 35
Waterloo 0
Waterloo 0 0 0 0 — 0
Black Hawk 14 14 7 0 — 35
BHW — Rufenacht 10 run (run failed)
BHW — Rufenacht 15 run (Whitcomb pass from Williams)
BHW — Milz 24 run (kick)
BHW — Milz 15 pass from Williams (kick)
BHW — Blosch 3 run (kick)
First Downs — WAT 6, BHW 24. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — WAT 15-209, BHW 46-312. Passing Yards — WAT 151, BHW 138. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — WAT 8-21-2, BHW 8-10-0. Fumbles-lost — WAT 0-0, BHW 1-1. Penalties — WAT 6-50, BHW 1-10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.