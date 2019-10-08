(Week of 9-30-19)
Monday Night
High Team Series: Forever Young 1730.
High Team Game: Waterloo Vet Clinic 627.
Individuals: Cindy Stenberg 529, Laurie Frey 528, Brad Chadwick 488.
Tuesday Maunesha
High Team Series: Patio Pounders 1994.
High Team Game: Patio Pounders 675.
Individuals: Jim Kasuboske 552 (225), Kolton Jurss 544, Richard Weihert 504 (202).
Wednesday Morning
High Team Series: Spades 1757.
High Team Game: Spades-634.
Individuals:Tim Timm 569 (200), Jonathan Schoemann 505, Mike Ploc 201.
Wednesday Businessmen
High Team Series: Rhode Elect 2447.
High Team Game:Rhode Electric 824.
Individuals:Chris Hensler 673 (221, 254), Joe Jazdzewski 660 (253, 217), Andy Kuhl 636 (222, 246), Jarrett Kuhl 614 (214, 203), David Edwards 592 (233), Nicki Edwards 573 (200), Bob Cook 573 (212), Brandon Schmidt 566 (232), Keith Pocock 551 (214), Jonathan Schoemann 540 (223), Beau Crawley 538, Doug Birkrem 530.
Thursday Twilite
High Team Series: Eggert’s Carpet 2039.
High Team Game: Eggert’s Carpet.
Individuals: Sam Hensler 588 (222, 204), Shelli Braunschweig 561 (245), Bonnie Bratz 523 (204, 200), Darlene Cook 520, Jenny Cook 504, Jeanne Ploc 503, Marlene Eggert 502.
