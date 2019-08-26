On one side of the Marshall cross country team, there’s a squad hoping to make their third consecutive trip to state; on the other, a young group hopes to surprise after losing five varsity runners from a year ago.
The Cardinals’ girls’ cross country team has earned visits in back-to-back years to the WIAA State Meet; to make it a third year in a row, the team will need rely on the leadership of a pair of experienced runners.
“While we have a solid core of runners returning, led by [junior] Mya Andrews and [senior] Gianna Dugan, the remainder of the top seven is wide open,” said Marshall’s Head Coach Jeff Looze, who is entering his 40th season leading the program. “The trip to state is always our long-term goal, so we’ll see how the team builds toward that goal.”
While the girls graduated three of their top five runners from 2018, reinforcements are ready to step into the lineup and keep the Cardinals on top of the Capitol South Conference. Junior Jazmin Antonio Reyes and sophomore Brynn Frank both ran at state a year ago, and will likely be key contributors to the team again in 2019.
Behind Reyes and Frank, a large group of competitors will fight to make their mark on the team. Senior Mady Frank, along with three runners who placed in the top eight at last year’s JV conference meet – senior Haley Horne and juniors Katelyn Petersen and Abi Gillis – will battle to fill the remaining spots in hopes to keep the Cardinals on track to finish the year in Wisconsin Rapids one more time.
For the boys, a tall task awaits following the departure of five varsity runners via graduation from their 2018 team.
“We have some rebuilding to do,” said Looze. “The core of the team for this season will be a group of juniors: Kobe Grossman, Mason Haberkorn, Logan Kosbau and Ethan Jennings and sophomore Justin Grady.”
The path to a Capitol South Conference title remains tough for the boys, as the top three teams in conference from 2018: Deerfield/Cambridge, New Glarus/Monticello and Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld graduated a combined total of two varsity competitors.
Joining the Cardinals in 2019 is junior Reece Collins, who has impressed the coaching staff early on and could make a significant impact this year.
Both the boys and girls are aiming high in 2019; each have Capitol South Conference titles and postseason aspirations in mind.
“We’ll have to see what happens as the season progresses,” added Looze.
The teams opened their season on Tuesday, August 27 in Westby, the results of which were unavailable for this week’s edition. The Cardinals’ next competition comes on September 5, when they’ll travel to CamRock County Park to compete in a 20-team invitational.
