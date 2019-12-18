As of late, defense has been the calling card of the Marshall girls’ basketball team.
The Cardinals earned victories against Columbus and Lodi in the past week, allowing an average of 43 points per game in the two contests.
“As the season progresses, I think the girls are understanding our defensive concepts,” said Marshall head coach Doug Pickarts. “Lodi is an outstanding team and have some very talented players. We played some very good team defense.”
(Tuesday, Dec. 10)
Marshall 77
Columbus 42
Early on, a potent Marshall offense – highlighted by a combined 47 points by UW-Milwaukee commit Anna Lutz and Laura Nickel — allowed the Cardinals to put some distance between them and Columbus.
“As the game went on, we got better defensively,” said Pickarts.
At the half, Marshall’s lead stood at 46-26. In the second half, the Cardinal defense ensured there would be no comeback from Columbus. Marshall held Columbus to just 16 points in the second half, contesting shot after shot.
On the other end of the court, Marshall’s offense continued to hum along, and the Cardinals cruised to a 77-42 finish.
Nickel led Marshall with 24 points, followed by Lutz with 23. Mya Andrews tallied 10 points in addition to leading the team defensively.
“Mya is the backbone of our defense; I usually assign her our opponent best player,” Pickarts added. “We really missed her in the first three games.”
Abby Ward added seven points, while Rain Held scored five. Halle Weisensel and Sandra Assaba rounded out the scoring with four points each.
The Cardinals then traveled to Lodi on Friday to take on the Blue Devils.
(Friday, Dec. 13)
Marshall 61
Lodi 44
On Friday, Marshall’s defense picked up where it had left off against Columbus. The Blue Devils struggled to find any consistent scoring in the first half, again allowing the Cardinals to build a double-digit lead early.
Marshall’s halftime lead over Lodi was 27-16; in the second half, both offenses were a bit more potent. Again, the Cardinals were able to rely on consistent scoring in their frontcourt from Lutz and Nickel, who combined for 30 points. Ward contributed some significant baskets from beyond the arc as Marshall extended their lead over the Blue Devils.
“Abby has stepped up,” said Pickarts. “Hitting some 3s for us and continues to grow as a player.”
As time ran out, the Cardinals left Lodi with a 61-44 victory.
Lutz was Marshall’s leading scorer with 18 points, followed by Ward with 14 and Nickel with 12. Andrews contributed nine points, and Held tallied four. Weisensel and Assaba rounded out the scoring with two points apiece.
UP NEXT
Marshall (5-2 overall) has a two-week break before returning to action. The Cardinals will next play Friday, Dec. 27 in the Watertown Holiday Shootout. Tip time for their first game of the shootout against Black Hawk is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
MARSHALL 77, COLUMBUS 42
Columbus 26 16 — 42
Marshall 42 35 — 77
Columbus (fg-ft-pts) — Dornhaus 2-4-9, M. Kahl 3-0-8, Zitter 1-1-4, G. Kahl 1-2-4, Toutant 2-0-4, Ab. Olson 1-1-3 Ash. Olson 1-0-3, Theilen 0-3-3, Link 1-0-2, Paulson 0-2-2. Totals — 12 13-20 42.
Marshall — Nickel 9-5-24, Lutz 11-0-23, Andrews 5-0-10, Ward 3-0-7, Held 1-2-5, Assaba 1-2-4, Weisensel 1-1-4. Totals — 31 10-13 77.
3-point goals — C 5 (M. Kahl 2, Zitter 1, Dornhaus 1, Ash. Olson 1), M 5 (Nickel 1, Lutz 1, Ward 1, Held 1, Weisensel 1). Total fouls — C 13, M 18.
MARSHALL 61, LODI 44
Marshall 27 34 — 61
Lodi 16 28 — 44
Marshall (fg-ft-pts) — Lutz 7-4-18, Ward 5-1-14, Nickel 3-5-12, Andrews 4-1-9, Held 1-2-4, Weisensel 0-2-2, Assaba 1-0-2. Totals — 21 15-19 61.
Lodi — Kolinski 7-0-19, Milne 4-3-14, Harrington 2-0-5, Puls 1-0-3, Ripp 0-2-2. Totals — 15 6-9 44.
3-point goals — M 4 (Ward 3, Nickel 1), L 8 (Kolinski 5, Milne 1, Harrington 1, Puls 1). Total fouls — M 9, L 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.