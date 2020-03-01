MADISON — Dylan Horstmeyer faced an uphill battle going into the 77th WIAA Individual State Wrestling Tournament, but he met each challenge head-on.
The Marshall senior earned three victories — the first three state wins of his career — and reached the state championship match, only to come up just short with a second-place finish.
Horstmeyer just missed becoming the program’s sixth state champion after being pinned in 2 minutes, 49 seconds by Cadott senior Brady Spaeth on Saturday night at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Horstmeyer was 0-2 in previous WIAA state matches, but he earned his first-career win in Thursday’s preliminary round before earning quarterfinal and semifinal decisions Friday.
“It was actually one of my dreams to get (to the finals) and wrestle on Saturday night. That was pretty cool,” Horstmeyer said.
Spaeth was the defending Division 3 160-pound champion and riding a 93-match winning streak.
“He’s a tough kid — he’s 46-0 — obviously nobody can beat him around here,” said Horstmeyer who had total respect for Spaeth.
Like he did in his previous state bouts Horstmeyer (48-3) took the initial lead taking Spaeth down at the 1:47 mark of the first period. But Spaeth responded with an escape and a takedown of his own. Horstmeyer earned an escape to tie things up, but Spaeth recorded a takedown with 27 seconds remaining to lead 5-3 after the first period.
Spaeth showed why he reached the podium four times in his career in the second period, earning an escape before taking Horstmeyer down and pinning him in 2:49.
“I guess I kind of got caught,” Horstmeyer said. “I was going to try and body-lock him but it was the middle of the period and I didn’t want to force something and end up on my back. Obviously I did.”
Springer noted that Horstmeyer wasn’t 100 percent going into the weekend, after suffering an ankle injury during regionals in Johnson Creek.
“He just battled through it,” he said.
“It was awesome,” Horstmeyer said of his career. “I’ve got some great coaches behind me and it’s been a fun ride.”
“He knew it was going to be an uphill battle going against a great wrestler like Spaeth. Dylan went after it, he took the lead with that first takedown. He just got taken with a beautiful throw,” said Springer.
SEMIFINALS
Horstmeyer reached the finals following an upset of Westby’s Conor Vantland in the semifinals, winning by a 5-2 decision.
Vantland entered the state tournament ranked second at 170, but like he did in his previous matches Horstmeyer got the upper hand with a first-period takedown. Vantland got one point back with an escape, leaving Horstmeyer with a 2-1 lead after the first 2 minutes.
Vantland earned an escape tying the match at 2-2, and that’s where the score remained after two periods.
An escape followed by a takedown gave Horstmeyer a 5-2 advantage, and he was able to ride Vantland out for the victory.
QUARTERFINALS
Horstmeyer won a 4-3 thriller over Adam Charnecke of Rosholt in the quarterfinals Friday afternoon.
Horstmeyer led 3-2 through two periods before Charnecke, ranked sixth, was called for stalling with :35 remaining in the match. The point proved to be the difference as Charnecke earned an escape with :21 left but Horstmeyer held on for the one-point decision.
THURSDAY’S PRELIMS
Horstmeyer earned his first-career state victory following an 8-4 decision over Flambeau’s bryce Best (38-5) in Thursday night’s preliminary round. It got the proverbial monkey off his back after first-round defeats both his sophomore and junior seasons.
“It does,” said Horstmeyer when asked if he felt some sort of relief. “Being up here the last two years and not getting a win, now I’ve got it. It feels good.”
Horstmeyer grabbed the early advantage with a two-point takedown with 8 seconds remaining in the first period, while Best earned an escape just before the first-period horn as Hortsmeyer led, 2-1.
“I did some of the math and 90 percent of the matches I won I got ahead. It really helps,” Horstmeyer said.
In the second period Horstmeyer again took Best down, but a reversal moved the Flambeau senior within a point. Horstmeyer earned an escape himself to lead 5-3 heading into the final period.
Horstmeyer gave himself some breathing room with an escape before a two-point takedown gave him an 8-3 advantage. He eventually earned the 8-4 decision for his first-career state win.
Horstmeyer finished his career 169-40.
“I’m super proud of him and proud of his career,” Marshall head coach Doug Springer said. “He faced a lot of tough kids all the way through and beat three of them; he should definitely be proud of what he accomplished.”
WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT NOTES
Horstmeyer and Poynette’s Cash Stewart (D3 120 champion) were the only wrestlers from the Capitol Conference to reach the finals … Keegan O’Toole of Hartland Arrowhead became the 18th Wisconsin wrestler to win four state titles when he pinned Coleman Karl of Elkhorn/Faith Christian Life in 2:49 in the Division 1 160-pound match … Da’jun Johnson of Whitefish Bay Dominican/University School won the D1 170 title by medical forfeit after Tomah’s Marues Fritsche suffered a broken ankle in the semifinals … Spaeth was one of 14 wrestlers to finish the season undefeated.
