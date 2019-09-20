After going winless in their first four non-conference games, the Marshall football team was hoping to start their conference schedule with a win.
Unfortunately for the Cardinals, the Glarner Knights of New Glaurus/Monticello were able to outlast Marshall, ultimately dealing the Cardinals their fifth straight loss to begin the season.
“There were opportunities there for us,” said Marshall’s Head Coach Matt Kleinheinz. “We just didn’t capitalize on them.”
New Glarus/Monticello 33,
Marshall 7
The Cardinals got off to an ominous start, fumbling early in their first possession. The Glarner Knights recovered and took over with great field position.
New Glarus then took the ball into the Marshall red zone, but their drive stalled. The Cardinals thwarted the ensuing field goal attempt, blocking it to keep the score tied at zero.
From there, Marshall marched down the field, churning out a clock-draining drive into the Glarner Knight red zone. Once there, however, the Cardinals also failed to score the first points of the game, failing on a fourth-down conversion with 49 seconds left in the quarter.
In the second quarter, the Glarner Knights’ quick-scoring offense struck; New Glarus added a pair of touchdown passes to take a quick 14-0 lead just four minutes into the quarter.
New Glarus was driving once again when the Cardinals finally halted their momentum. Davonte Holmes recovered a fumble for the Cardinals, putting Marshall on the New Glarus 38-yard line with 4:55 remaining in the first half.
It took the Cardinals nine plays, but with eight seconds remaining in the half, they cut into the Glarner Knights’ lead. Kalob Arndt found Cole Denniston for a four-yard scoring toss, and with the extra point by Joey Chiuchiolo, Marshall trailed 14-7 heading into the half.
If the Cardinals had any momentum exiting the first half, New Glarus seized it right back to open the second half. The Glarner Knights received the second-half kickoff and went on to find the end zone again, giving New Glarus a 20-7 lead.
After a Marshall three-and-out, New Glarus looked to be about to take control of the game when Juan Galaviz snatched an interception with just under six minutes left in the quarter, giving the Cardinals new life.
Once again, Marshall marched down the field, using 14 plays to put themselves in a fourth-and-goal situation with ball on the three-yard line early in the fourth quarter. With a chance to cut the Glarner Knights’ lead to one score, though, the Cardinals failed to convert on a back of the end-zone throw.
“I thought that was the key turning point,” said Kleinheinz. “We can trim it to a one-score game; instead, we don’t get it and they go 98 yards in what, eight plays? They didn’t do anything fancy; they ran it down our throats… The wind was out of our sails at that point.”
Down 27-7 with under seven minutes to go, Marshall had effectively been finished off after New Glarus’ fourth touchdown of the night.
The Glarner Knights added one more touchdown to the scoreboard for good measure, giving the game its final score of 33-7.
After a frustrating loss – dropping the Cardinals to 0-5 – Marshall’s coach was left searching for answers.
“I told the kids I want them to take the weekend and think a little bit and reflect and come with some answers on Monday, because I’m about out of my bag of tricks right now; I think the rest of the coaching staff is, too,” said Kleinheinz. “I’ll look forward to their ideas on Monday on what we need to do differently.”
Marshall hits the road next Friday, when they’ll take on Belleville. Start time is scheduled for 7 p.m.
