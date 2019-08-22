Aug. 5
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 3:11 a.m.
Accident private property, 700 block of Main Street, 12:09 p.m.
Threats complaint, 400 block of Farnham Street, 2:52 p.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 4:06 p.m.
Traffic stop, Howard Street, 4:32 p.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 4:35 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Lochinvars Trail, 4:48 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 5:43 p.m.
Traffic stop, 100 block of Main Street, 6:43 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 7:06 p.m.
Traffic stop, Water’s Edge Court and West Main Street, 7: 24 p.m.
Traffic stop, 400 block of Hubbell Street, 7:42 p.m.
Traffic stop, 400 block of Farnham Street, 8 p.m.
Conveyance, 100 block of Pardee Street, 8:12 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Pardee Street, 8:22 p.m.
Aug. 6
Assist EMS/fire, 600 block of School Street, 6:38 a.m.
Civil dispute, 300 block of Hubbell Street, 11:58 a.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, 300 block of Freidel Drive, 2:31 p.m.
Traffic stop, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 6:48 p.m.
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 9:18 p.m.
Traffic stop, 500 block of Hubbell Street, 9:53 p.m.
Aug. 7
Traffic stop, 100 block of Main Street, 12:10 a.m.
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 12:55 a.m.
Attempt to locate person, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 7:34 a.m.
Violation of court order, 100 block of Pardee Street, 2:30 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 2:51 p.m.
Assist police, Waterloo Road, 2:52 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 3:19 p.m.
Traffic stop, Motl Street, 3:52 p.m.
Traffic stop, Beebe Street, 5:34 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 500 block of Main Street, 5:39 p.m.
Assist police, 1000 block of Berlin Road, 6:38 p.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 6:41 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 7 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Koch Drive, 7:35 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 8:19 p.m.
Traffic stop, 600 block of Madison Street, 8:49 p.m.
Traffic stop, 600 block of Madison Street, 9:01 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 9:49 p.m.
Aug. 8
Suspicious person, 100 block of Howard Street, 6:21 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 400 block of Sunset Court, 8:23 a.m.
Traffic stop, Howard Street, 11:21 a.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 11:38 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 1000 block of Hubbell Street, 3:06 p.m.
Adult arrested person, 800 block of Canal Road, 11:12 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 800 block of Canal Road, 11:53 p.m.
Aug. 9
Domestic disturbance, 200 block of Arbor Vitae Drive, 11:02 a.m.
Check person, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 11:32 a.m.
Alarm, 600 block of Lewellen Street, 11:56 a.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 2:32 p.m.
Traffic stop, Howard Street, 7:29 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 7:36 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 8:31 p.m.
Assist police, Lum Avenue, 9:33 p.m.
Juvenile complaint, Karem Drive, 10:59 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Box Elder Road, 11:09 p.m.
Traffic stop, Canal Road, 11:17 p.m.
Aug. 10
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Karem Drive, 12:20 a.m.
Conveyance, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 12:37 a.m.
Assist police, 500 block of School Street, 2:21 a.m.
Fraud, 100 block of Evergreen Boulevard, 2:08 p.m.
PNB/AED response, 300 block of Park Drive, 4:01 p.m.
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 8:23 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 8:46 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, 900 block of Hubbell Street, 10:54 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 900 block of Hubbell Street, 11:58 p.m.
Aug. 11
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 8:09 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 600 block of School Street, 2:16 p.m.
PNB/AED response, 200 block of Hillside Drive, 6:52 p.m.
