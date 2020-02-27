MADISON - Waterloo junior Juan Alonso suffered a pin in his preliminary match at the WIAA State Wrestling Tournament Thursday at The Kohl Center.
Alonso was pinned by Manawa junior Colten Klemm in 2 minutesm, 19 seconds in the Division 3 120-pound bout.
Alonso finished the season 38-8.
A complete story about Alonso's first trip to the WIAA State Wrestling Tournament will appear in next week's Courier.
