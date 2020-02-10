Gene P. Sullivan “Gene-O”, 85, of Waterloo passed away on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at his home.
Gene was born on Nov. 25, 1934 on the family farm, the son of Guy and Violet (Gulseth) Sullivan.
Gene was raised on the family farm north of Waterloo until 1972 when his parents retired and moved into town. At that time Gene went on to work at the Van Holten Pickle Factory until his retirement.
Gene was known for his love of farming, hard work, and his great sense of humor. He loved rides through the country, fishing, watching the Packers, Badgers, Brewers, and shaking dice. Gene’s greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends.
Gene is survived by his sisters Jane (Wayne) Miller of Traverse City, Michigan; Debra (Dan) Raemisch of Cape Coral, Florida; sisters-in-law Marlyne “Molly” Sullivan of Waterloo and Sue Sullivan of Lake Mills. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Dona, James, and Darrell: nephews Eddie Sullivan and Scott Miller and niece Lauri Sullivan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at Holy Family Parish with Fr. Jorge Miramontes presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
