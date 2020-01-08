Make it three in a row.
The Marshall boys basketball team won back-to-back games last week, giving them a winning streak of three games; their longest so far in the young season.
Both games were on the road; first up was a trip to Orfordville Parkview High School for a contest against the Vikings.
Marshall 65
Parkview 34
In their best defensive performance so far this season, the Cardinals held the Vikings to just 34 points.
“We have always prided ourselves in playing great man-to-man defense,” said Marshall head coach Dan Denniston. “I think we upped our intensity in the Parkview game on the defensive end and especially in the second half. Kids stayed true to our system and we did a really nice job of making things hard for Parkview.”
Before the first half was over, the Cardinals had already opened up a double-digit lead at 32-19. As impressive as the first half was, Marshall stepped it up a notch in the second, holding the Vikings to 15 points.
“I thought Bryce Frank led the effort with his intensity early in the second…” added Denniston. “Others followed his lead, and we created some turnovers which resulted in some easy points for us.”
The Cardinal offense, meanwhile, continued to score on the other end of the court, with 11 players contributing to the final tally.
As the game went final, Marshall had secured their most lopsided win of the season so far with a 31-point victory.
Tyler Chadwick led the Cardinals with 15 points, followed by Craig Ward with 11 and Cole Denniston with 10. Reid Truschinski added seven, while Michael Lutz, Frank, Mitchell Motl and Austin Kilian all chipped in four points. Mason Collins, Joseph Jablonski and Gus Timpel rounded out the scoring with two points apiece.
Marshall 59
Deerfield 54
Against the Demons, much of the damage came from two players: Tyler Haak and Cal Fisher. Haak and Fisher accounted for 40 of Deerfield’s 54 points on the night.
On Marshall’s side, a balanced attack saw four players — Chadwick, Denniston, Ward and Truschinski — score between 10 and 13 points to build an early Cardinal lead.
“The past two games, teams have done a good job of giving Craig Ward and Tyler Chadwick more attention defensively; this allows opportunities for other players to step up and score more,” said coach Denniston. “Cole Denniston, Reid Truschinski, Bryce Frank and others have done a nice job of stepping up and increasing their scoring to help our team.”
Marshall’s six-point halftime advantage was ultimately the difference on the night. Both teams scored 30 points in the second half, leading to the Cardinals’ third straight win.
Denniston and Truschinski led Marshall with 13 points each, followed by Chadwick with 11 and Ward with 10. Kilian tacked on six points, while Frank and Timpel rounded out the scoring with three points each.
UP NEXT
The Cardinals (5-2) hit the road again both Friday (at Lodi) and Monday (at Columbus). Both Capitol Conference crossovers begin at 7:30 p.m.
MARSHALL 65
ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW 34
Marshall 32 33 — 65
Parkview 19 15 — 34
Marshall (fg-ft-pts) — Frank 2-0-4, Ward 5-0-11, Denniston 3-2-10 Truschinski 2-3-7, Chadwick 6-3-15, Lutz 2-0-4, Timpel 1-0-2, Kilian 2-0-4, Motl 1-1-4, Jablonski 1-0-2, Collins 1-0-2. Totals — 26 9-17 65.
Parkview — Unseth 0-3-3, Oswald 3-1-8, Simonson 8-2-18, Kundert 0-2-2 Crane 1-0-2, Barlass 0-1-1. Totals — 12 9-16-34.
3-point goals — M 4 (Denniston 2, Motl 1, Ward 1), OP 1 (Simonson 1). Total fouls — M 15, OP 19
MARSHALL 59, DEERFIELD 54
Marshall 29 30 — 59
Deerfield 24 30 — 54
Marshall (fg-ft-pts) — Chadwick 3-5-11, Frank 1-0-3, Denniston 4-2-13 Ward 4-1-10, Kilian 3-0-6, Truschinski 6-1-13. Totals — 21 9-13 59.
Deerfield — Navarro 1-0-3, Fisher 6-4-17, Klade 2-2-6, Haak 9-4-23, Lasack 1-3-5. Totals — 19 13-16 54.
3-point goals — M 5 (Denniston 3, Frank 1, Ward 1), D 2 (Fisher 1, Haak 1). Total fouls — M 18, D 19.
