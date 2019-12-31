The year 2019 was captured once again in the headlines of the Waterloo/Marshall Courier, but of course some things stood out more than others. It was a year that saw several coaching changes at both Marshall and Waterloo High Schools, the retirement of a legendary coach, and a state championship repeat.
Join me now in remembering the year that was…
The year began inauspiciously as Bryan Setz was replaced as Waterloo boys basketball head coach after nine-plus seasons following a 1-9 start. Bryan Lutz served as interim coach for the remainder of the season.
In February, Carlos Garcia became the first Waterloo wrestler in five years to qualify for the WIAA state tournament. He competed at 145 pounds, losing in the opening round to finish 36-7 and with 90 career wins. Joining him at the Kohl Center was Marshall’s Dylan Horstmeyer. Wrestling at state for the second time in as many years Horstmeyer also suffered an opening-round defeat, finishing the year 43-11.
But the winter postseason once again belonged to the Marshall girls basketball team. The Cardinals not only returned to the WIAA state tournament in Green Bay, they repeated as Division 3 champions following wins of 58-37 over Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau and 67-53 over Laconia. Sophomores Anna Lutz and Mia Morel share Capitol South Conference Player of the Year honors, while both are named Associated Press All-State.
In related news, Morel transferred to Madison Memorial over the summer.
In late March Waterloo girls basketball head coach Gabe Haberkorn was chosen to coach the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches All-Stars. Joining him on the staff were Pirates assistant Leslie Fugate and Marshall’s Alex Koeller.
Speaking of Koeller, after leading Marshall to a 53-3 record and back-to-back Division 3 state titles he left to take an assistant coaching position at Edgewood College. Also leaving the Cardinals program was boys head coach Jason McConnell. Replacing Koeller was Doug Pickarts, while Dan Denniston replaced McConnell.
The summer had some more shocking news as Aaron Erickson resigned as athletic director and head football coach at Waterloo, taking the vacant physical education position at Jefferson Middle School. Replacing Erickson was Dave Frisell.
In the fall, the Waterloo volleyball team showed it was once again a force to reckon with destroying everyone in their wake and winning the Capitol South Conference championship once again. The Pirates went on to win both the regional and sectional titles, returning to the WIAA state tournament for the second time in three seasons. Unfortunately, Waterloo was defeated by eventual Division 3 champion La Crosse Aquinas in the state semifinals and finished 31-11. Brooke Mosher was named Capitol South Player of the Year once again, and again earned All-State accolades along with teammates Michaela Riege and Joslyn Wolff.
In cross country, Waterloo’s Christi Forman reached the WIAA state championships for the fourth time in her career, winning the UW-Whitewater Sectional title.
And after a storied 40-year career Jeff Looze retired as Marshall cross country coach, running off into the sunset.
Thanks, Jeff!
Well, there you have it, 2019 in a nutshell. Here’s hoping 2020 is just as exciting!
HAPPY NEW YEAR!!
