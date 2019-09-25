BELLEVILLE — Waterloo’s football team came ever so close to its first victory of the season.
The Pirates held an 18-point halftime lead and saw an 80-yard touchdown called back in the final minutes.
Sawyer Fahey scored from a yard out for the go-ahead points with 20 seconds left as Belleville beat the visiting Pirates 22-18 in a Capitol South game on Friday.
Waterloo senior quarterback Chase Bostwick finished 13 for 29 passing with 162 yards and three scores through the air.
“They battled and competed,” Waterloo football coach Dave Frisell said. “That’s what we are asking them to do. We had a lot of good individual efforts tonight, but as a team we played better then we have all year. As long as the kids stick together, we’ll get some positive things down the road.”
Bostwick hit senior wideout Cody Kegler for a 19-yard score with 4 minutes, 37 seconds left in the opening quarter. Three minutes later, Bostwick connected with senior tight end Earnest Jiles for a 10-yard touchdown to push the lead to 12-0.
Senior running back Abdon Tonche-Aguero caught a 3-yard pass with 7:48 left before halftime as the Pirates led 18-0.
Belleville got on the board with a Jaxon Pier interception return for a score and JJ Wenger found paydirt on a 6-yard scamper with 9:41 remaining in the game to cut Waterloo’s lead to 18-15.
After Waterloo saw an 80-yard score negated because of a penalty, Wenger completed a fourth-and-23 pass from the Wildcat 40-yard line in tight coverage to put the Wildcats on the 1-yard line. Fahey then scored on the next play.
“There was a lot of plays that took place in the game that would have made it go the other way,” Frisell said. “An 80-yard touchdown got called back with a 3-point lead (in the fourth quarter). Kids played as hard as they could play.”
Waterloo (0-5, 0-1 in conference) outgained Belleville, 378-324.
Pirate tailback Jordi Aguero finished with 86 yards on 20 carries and a team-high four catches for 58 yards while Tonche-Aguero had 73 rushing yards on eight totes. Jiles caught four balls for 47 yards.
Jordi Aguero led the defense with 8 1/2 tackles and Tonche-Aguero registered 7 1/2 tackles.
“Right now our kids don’t know how to win games,” Frisell said. “We are learning how to compete. Lots of positive things. Our defense took 10 steps forward, they were outstanding all night. Our offense looked as good as it has all year in the second half. Now we have to learn how to finish the game and win.”
UP NEXT
It’s Homecoming Week as the Pirates host Palmyra-Eagle in non-conference play.
Kickoff Friday is 7 p.m. at Waterloo High School.
BELLEVILLE 22,
WATERLOO 18
Waterloo 12 6 0 0 — 18
Belleville 0 0 7 15 — 22
Waterloo — Kegler, 19 pass from Bostwick (kick failed).
Waterloo — Jiles, 10 pass from Bostwick (kick failed).
Waterloo — Tonche-Aguero, 3 pass from Bostwick (pass failed).
Belleville — Pier, interception return (Syse kick).
Belleville — Wenger, 6 run (Fahey run).
Belleville — Fahey, 1 run (Syse kick).
First Downs — W 18, B 11. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — W 43-184, B 39-218. Passing Yards — W 194, B 106. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — W 15-31-1, B 7-12-0. Fumbles-lost — W 0-0, B 3-3. Penalties — W 8-50, B 5-40.
