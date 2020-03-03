BELLEVILLE — Senior forward Royce Clark scored 24 points to lead five players in double figures as Belleville defeated Waterloo’s boys basketball team 86-65 in the regular-season finale for both teams on Thursday.
Belleville (15-7 oerall, 6-4 Capitol South) trailed 37-29 at halftime, but erupted for 57 second half points to turn back Waterloo (7-15, 1-9).
The Pirates made 12 3-pointers in the loss including our by junior Caleb Hager and three by senior Chase Bostwick.
Senior forward EJ Jiles scored 19 points to lead Waterloo.
The No. 9-seeded Pirates opened the WIAA Division 4 regional play on Tuesday at No. 8 Cambridge. The winner advanced to Friday’s regional semifinal against top-seeded Palmyra-Eagle.
BELLEVILLE 86, WATERLOO 65
Waterloo 37 28 — 65
Belleville 29 57 — 86
WATERLOO (fg ft-fta pts) — Hager 5 0-0 14, Huebner 3 0-0 8, Tschane 1 0-0 3, Bostwick 3 0-0 9, Weihert 1 0-0 3, Jiles 9 1-3 19, Christenson 2 0-0 4, Filter 2 0-0 5. Totals — 26 1-3 65.
BELLEVILLE — Mussehl 1 0-0 2, C. Syse 5 2-2 13, T. Syse 3 3-3 11, Boyum 2 0-0 4, C. Fahey 5 0-0 13, S. Fahey 5 0-1 11, Duerst 2 4-6 8, Clark 10 0-0 24. Totals — 33 9-12 86.
3-point goals: W 12 (Hager 4, Bostwick 3, Huebner 2, Tschane 1, Weihert 1, Filter 1); B 11 (Clark 4, C. Fahey 3, T. Syse 2, C. Syse 1, S. Fahey 1). Total fouls: W 8; B 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.