BROOKFIELD — Waterloo’s volleyball team went 3-1 and took ninth place in the Silver Bracket at the Brookfield Central Lancer Invitational on Saturday.
In pool play, the Pirates lost to Appleton North 13-25, 19-25 and defeated Mukwonago 25-18, 19-25, 16-14.
After losing out on a tiebreaker, Waterloo entered the Silver Bracket and beat Nicolet 25-18, 25-14 and West Bend West 25-19, 25-16.
“Heading into this tournament I was excited to play some highly ranked teams and see how we matched up,” Waterloo volleyball coach Christy Mosher said. “I am happy to come out of the weekend at 3-1 and hope to keep building our mental toughness.
“We played Appleton North right out of the gate and found ourselves in an early hole unable to side out. By the time we finally got some momentum it was too late. We rebounded well against Mukwonago but then Mukwonago beat North causing us to be on the short end of the three-way tie.
“There was a three-way tie in pool play and unfortunately for us, despite what we felt was a solid morning of play, we lost the tiebreak procedure and were sent to the silver bracket.
We cruised pretty well from there, beating Nicolet and then sweeping a nice West Bend West team 25-19, 25-16.
“If anything I think the takeaway was that the girls now realize that we have the capability to step on the court and compete with anyone. Their challenge now is to work even harder to get more consistent and keep improving every day in the practice gym.”
Brooke Mosher led Waterloo with 44 kills and added 28 assists, 24 digs, 12 aces and seven blocks. Joslyn Wolff had 21 kills, 24 digs and 36 assists. Sophia Schneider had 24 digs, six blocks and six aces. Rylee Duessler added 13 kills and 26 digs and served six aces. Michaela Riege led the Pirates in digs with 47 and served seven aces. Sydney Schonhoff served six aces.
WATERLOO 3
NEW GLARUS 0
Waterloo improved to 3-0 in Capitol South Conference play with a 25-15, 25-6, 25-11 nulliyfing of New Glarus.
“We had a great crowd who brought a lot of energy to the game and it was nice to get contributions from the entire team at home, said coach Mosher.”
Riege and Kamden Fitzgerald combined for 16 aces going on several key serving runs to give Waterloo separation.
Mosher led the Pirates with 12 kills, while Wolff dished out 19 assists and Riege made 22 digs.
“We got kills from nine different players and I was pleased with the number we were able to get from our middles,” said coach Mosher.
UP NEXT
The Pirates will participate in the Milwaukee Sting Invitational Friday and Saturday.
Waterloo returns to Capitol South play Tuesday, Sept. 24 hosting Cambridge at 6:45 p.m.
